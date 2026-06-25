“I Made Some Mistakes”: Conor McGregor Admits Losing Love for MMA Ahead of UFC 329 Comeback

For years, Conor McGregor built his reputation around being an excellent trash-talker. But what truly propelled him to stardom was his commitment to the sport. However, even for the Irishman, maintaining that dedication became increasingly difficult at times. Ahead of his comeback fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329 on July 11, the Dublin native admitted that he lost his love for the fight game at one point, something he believes eventually led to several poor decisions in his life.

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“It’s probably accurate at moments for sure,” McGregor told Paramount+ host Nate Burleson. “At 27 years of age, I had the game conquered. Two-weight world champion. I had the Floyd bout boxed off. I was only 27 years of age. I had the game wrapped up in a blink, and what more was I to do? I got lost.”

“I made some mistakes off of that, and that’s it. But you’ll always come home. If you truly love something, you’ll always come home. And that’s what happened to me. There may be pockets where I would have disrespected and disgraced the position that God had put me in. And as you said, maybe some fans would see that. ‘Hey, he didn’t put in this,’ or maybe, ‘He showed no love with the game.’ It’s probably accurate. It is accurate, in fact.”

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McGregor’s admission is about as honest as it gets. Back in 2013, the former two-division UFC champion posted on X that his ultimate goals were to win two UFC titles, earn a Hall of Fame plaque, receive a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, and, most importantly, have $25 million in the bank. By the time he was 27 in 2016, he had achieved all of those goals and far exceeded them.

When the Irishman fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017, he was already a two-division UFC champion and had earned millions through his UFC career. Then, after facing the undefeated boxer and reportedly pocketing an estimated $130 million, according to many, his motivation gradually began to fade as he had seemingly achieved everything he once dreamed of. Acknowledging it, ‘The Notorious’ later admitted that he had fallen out of love with MMA before his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 196-McGregor vs Diaz, March 5, 2016 Las Vegas, NV, USA Nate Diaz right against Conor McGregor during UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 05.03.2016 21:57:42, 9172313, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Nate Diaz, Diaz, MMA, Conor McGregor PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 9172313

“I’m here for the love of this game, for the love of competition,” he told TheMacLife in a 2018 interview. “I fell out of love with the game for a bit, went off and did my own thing for a bit, but now I’m back.”

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Following that, Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, also spoke about the Irishman’s ambitions slowing down. The SBG Ireland head coach on Ireland’s late-night show in 2019 called it a “nightmare” that McGregor had already achieved the dream of becoming two-weight UFC champ, and making enough money to retire comfortably.

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Later, McGregor agreed with Kavanagh’s assessment following his comeback against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in 2020, admitting that it was indeed a “nightmare” for his coach.

Now, as McGregor has repeatedly spoken about losing and rediscovering his love for the sport, many wondered how he feels about the Max Holloway matchup. Well, the Irishman addressed that as well.

Conor McGregor is excited to showcase his “love” for the game against Max Holloway

While the former UFC two-division champion did become detached from MMA at one point, his passion for the sport always seems to find its way back. Ahead of the Max Holloway fight, McGregor claimed he has rediscovered that motivation, and he is once again excited to compete after five long years away from the sport.

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“I, for sure, love this game. It’s my every waking thought, the fight game,” McGregor added in the same interview. “And look, I’m excited to come back and showcase it, showcase my love for the game.”

But that wasn’t all. McGregor also warned Holloway of a potential beatdown at UFC 329 when the cage door closes inside the T-Mobile Arena on July 11.

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“I sonned Max when I fought him last,” McGregor said. “I plan on doing the same again in most devastating fashion. It’s going to be a demolition.”

Though the 37-year-old has made similar predictions throughout the buildup, UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has cautioned McGregor against taking too much control of his training camp and urged him to trust his coaches.

With international fight week looming, we will soon find out whether McGregor can back up his words and showcase his renewed love for the game once again.