“I Miss You”: Tony Ferguson Pays Emotional Tribute After Mother’s Death

Tony Ferguson may have remained determined throughout the string of losses in his professional career, but nothing would compare to the suffering he’s enduring right now. With a heavy heart, Ferguson announced that his mother, Vera Ferguson, passed away. He conveyed the sad news through social media.

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The 42-year-old posted an Instagram story mourning his mother’s passing, penning a heartfelt tribute.

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“A devoted grandmother and mother, loving daughter, cherished sister, and dear friend,” Ferguson wrote. “Her warmth, kindness, and generosity touched the lives of all who knew her. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. I love you, Momma. I miss you.”

As of now, the details surrounding how Tony Ferguson’s mother passed away remain unclear, as the news remains uncorroborated. However, judging by the former UFC interim lightweight champion’s post, it seems he shared a deep bond with his late mother. In fact, Ferguson’s mother made some decisions that ultimately changed the course of his career.

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One of the few things that’s clear about Ferguson’s upbringing is that he was born into a Mexican family in Oxnard, California. His real name is Anthony Armand Ferguson Padilla, with the ‘Padilla’ surname coming from his biological father. But Ferguson’s biological father reportedly left him and his mother when he was just in kindergarten, which prompted his mother to remarry a man of Scottish descent. From there, Tony adopted the surname Ferguson that he is known by today.

In an interview, Ferguson revealed that his parents helped him kick-start his martial arts journey by moving him from California to Michigan, calling it the “biggest blessing in the world.” In that case, the 42-year-old’s late mother restarting their lives by deciding to remarry became a crucial turning point in both of their lives, as ‘El Cucuy’ has firmly established himself as one of the biggest names in MMA.

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Two years ago, Tony Ferguson had his last fight in the UFC, facing Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi. ‘El Cucuy’ desperately searched for a win, but Chiesa ended up submitting him via a first-round rear-naked choke. That defeat marked his eighth straight loss in the UFC, as he remained winless since beating Donald Cerrone in 2019. But even after UFC released him, Ferguson continued fighting and found a new home in Misfits Boxing.

The California native faced rising boxing star Nathaniel Bustamante at MF & DAZN X Series 22 in August last year and scored an impressive comeback victory, securing a third-round knockout. After that, Ferguson continued his dominance in Misfits Boxing by beating Warren Spencer at Misfits Mania in December, 2025, further proving that he still has plenty of fight left in him.

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However, Arman Tsarukyan handed Ferguson a defeat at the Real American Freestyle (RAF) 10 event this year in June via technical fall. Despite that loss, many expected ‘El Cucuy’ to eventually return to competition this year, and that remains a possibility. However, with the passing of his mother, he might understandably take some time away from professional competition.

That said, there’s nothing much to say other than to send our heartfelt condolences to Ferguson and his family during this incredibly difficult time.