“I Refuse to Believe This Is Real”: Jamahal Hill’s Dramatic Body Transformation Leaves Fans Stunned

Jamahal Hill has a new goal in sight: the heavyweight title. ‘Sweet Dreams’ recently announced the move from light heavyweight to heavyweight on his YouTube channel. And his body transformation for that move is farther along than anyone may have expected. Former UFC star Brandon Jenkins shared a video on his Instagram story, revealing the transformation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“That boy big as hell,” Jenkins said in the video.

“Aey man, you get the hell outta here,” Hill joked.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip itself showed Hill, who looked much larger than he does in his fights. Although his exact weight in the clip is unknown, it’s not new for the former light heavyweight champion to bulk up in between fights. In 2024, before his win over Glover Teixeira, he spoke about moving to heavyweight and facing Tom Aspinall in his debut. Although that never happened, he described himself as “a big boy,” weighing “240” pounds.

That’s just 25 pounds less than what’s needed in the division. And this new physique is also not new for the former champion. He had appeared out of shape when he was fighting in the light heavyweight division, and regularly managed to make weight. That means when he does fight at heavyweight, making weight will be much easier for Hill. Still, the question is: Who will he fight in his debut?

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, he has solved that mystery himself. During his announcement, Jamahal Hill called out No. 5 heavyweight Josh Hokit, who recently defeated Derrick Lewis. He added that Hokit will be the first step in his journey to become a two-division champion. While Hokit hasn’t responded to the challenge, Hill looks like the perfect opponent for Hokit to land his first headlining fight.

But it won’t be easy for Hill, who not only underwent knee surgery in the last quarter of 2025 but also lost three back-to-back fights against elite names in the division. The move also allows Hill to position himself for a rematch against Alex Pereira, who also shocked fans with his transformation to heavyweight. Before all that can happen, though, fans are left stunned by Hill’s transformation alone when Championship Rounds shared the clip on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamahal Hill questioned by fans over move to heavyweight

One user refused to accept that Hill looked that big. “I refuse to believe this is a real video. This must be AI,” the user posted. As previously explained, the weight is not new for Hill. During UFC 311 media day, he revealed he weighed around 260 pounds before training camp due to an injury.

Someone else mocked Hill’s weight gain. “What are they feeding him? I guess his mom [is] feeding him, [so he can’t] get any champion belt. The ring will cry the moment he steps into it 😅,” the user joked. While not ideal, the UFC has several heavyweights who are considered out of shape. But physique doesn’t always reflect skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user felt this might be the biggest mistake of his career. “We are watching a former champion throw away his career because he can’t put food down. He’s going to get starched and act confused [about] the result,” the user remarked. But Hill has claimed that he is putting on the weight on purpose. He even shared a clip with journalist Helen Yee, who was helping him put on weight via a social media eating challenge.

The next user thought Jamahal Hill isn’t aiming for heavyweight. “He is bigger than current Cormier. He ain’t training for heavyweight. [He’s] going for super heavyweight,” the user wrote. While amateur and Olympic boxing have super heavyweight divisions, neither UFC nor boxing has that division. Fighters have to weigh in up to 265 pounds for title fights, and 266 pounds for non-title fights.

Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis was dragged into the conversation. “Damn, we got a new Derrick Lewis,” the user joked. Although it was meant as an insult, Lewis has the most knockouts in the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

It looks like Jamahal Hill didn’t have the best reception for his decision to move to the heavyweight division. But if he can succeed in this endeavor, those opinions can change.