“I Want a F—King Refund”: Fans Still Furious Over Paramount for Ruining UFC 330 With Streaming Issues

UFC’s comeback to Philadelphia after nearly seven years turned out to be an amazing experience for the live viewers at Xfinity Mobile Arena last night. However, the promotion’s recurring broadcasting problems once again plagued the online audience’s experience. During UFC 330’s broadcast, many fans complained online about abrupt buffering and glitches while watching on Paramount+. But the issue doesn’t seem limited to just a section of digital devices. Fans also faced interruptions on PS5 consoles.

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“We’re aware of the issues some PS5 users are currently experiencing, and our tech team is working hard to resolve them,” Paramount posted on X. “In the meantime, you can work around it by following these steps: • Go to the event and click “Catch Up With Highlights • When the highlights start playing, press the circle on your remote.”

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During UFC 330, many PlayStation 5 users experienced widespread buffering, freezing, and error codes while streaming the event live on Paramount+. The console can face such issues due to strict system settings, hardware limitations, or network bottlenecks. Some reports also stated that users faced problems while streaming Twitch as well. Other fans pointed out that watching UFC 330 on their PCs, especially through Roku, came with its own set of issues. Roku allows people to access various entertainment services directly through its OS on their televisions, and fans encountered problems there as the event went live.

UFC’s Philadelphia event isn’t the only one to suffer from streaming issues. A notable instance occurred during UFC 326, when many Paramount+ users reported their screens going dark while Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira contested for the BMF belt in the main event. Even UFC legend Demetrious Johnson pointed out the issue and expressed his frustration with the UFC’s current broadcasting partner.

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“The TV just turned off. Hopefully we don’t miss anything,” ‘DJ’ said in his YouTube video. “You know, I miss the good old days when it was DirecTV, Comcast, and none of this streaming bulls—. Just keep it on f—ing DirecTV. ‘Oops, looks like your internet was interrupted, please try again.’ No, b—h, your s— got interrupted.”

Paramount+ users have also complained about being unable to watch full-event replays despite paying the required subscription fee, which costs $8.99 per month for the standard plan and $13.99 for the premium tier. The issue surfaced prominently during UFC 329, with fans voicing their frustration over the incomplete replays.

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Addressing the complaints, Dana White explained that music played during live events creates copyright issues that affect the availability of replays. The UFC CEO acknowledged the fans’ concerns and said the promotion would work toward fixing the problem soon.

The UFC ditched its pay-per-view model last year after ending its deal with ESPN. Currently, fans can watch the events through a monthly Paramount+ subscription under the promotion’s $7.7 billion broadcasting deal.

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Though Paramount+ stated that its tech team was working to fix the streaming issues, viewers were furious after their Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Garry-headlined event experience was once again ruined by abrupt errors. They didn’t mince their words while calling out the digital platform to fix the problem ASAP, with some taking to social media to criticize the app’s performance and demand refunds.

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Fans Revolt Against Paramount+ After UFC 330 Streaming Issues on PS5

One fan chimed in and wrote, “I want a f—g refund, I payed to watch the main event, not just see stream offline bulls—t.” After that, another fan, livid over Paramount+’s inability to provide a seamless experience, wrote, “Your app is trash, had to switch from PS5 to PC and still having problems. Figure it the f—k out.”

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To be fair, the UFC ditched its pay-per-view model last year after ending its deal with ESPN. Currently, fans can watch the events through a monthly Paramount+ subscription. In that sense, it’s not entirely clear whether fans will receive refunds for the streaming issues, but it seems unlikely.

While Paramount+ figures out its particular streaming issues with PlayStation 5 users, it seems they aren’t the only ones facing problems. Other fans also pointed out that watching UFC 330 on their PCs, especially through Roku, came with its own set of issues.

The backlash continued with another fan complaining about the Paramount+ live TV section, writing, “You do all this, but you can’t even take the time to improve the Live TV section of your app at all?”

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For those who may not know, Roku is a platform that allows people to access various entertainment services directly through the Roku OS on their televisions. Alongside Netflix, YouTube, and other platforms, Paramount+ is also available on Roku. But clearly, fans encountered problems there as UFC 330 went live.

Last but not least, another fan had a humble request for the broadcaster, writing, “Please resolve asap.”

Paramount+ will need to address these broadcasting glitches and refund demands before the promotion’s next numbered event, UFC 331, which is scheduled to take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on September 19, 2026.