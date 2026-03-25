“I Was a Little Surprised”: Francis Ngannou Drops Truth Behind PFL Exit

Francis Ngannou has jumped from one promotion to another again. Following his PFL departure, speculation arose that he was chasing lucrative opportunities. But actual details speak otherwise. And it completely flips the narrative about the former UFC and PFL champion’s personality.

“I didn’t part ways. I think I have one fight left,” said Ngannou on The Ariel Helwani Show. “And I was hoping to have that fight since last year. I’ve been asking for the fight, but they keep telling me they’re working on it. And until last January, they say they couldn’t make it on time. So that’s what happened. But I wanted to fight. I’ve been asking for a fight for almost a year now.”

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For those unaware, Francis Ngannou left UFC in 2023 over failed contract negotiations. Reigning as the heavyweight kingpin at that time, Ngannou demanded more money in an improved contract extension deal. However, the UFC executives weren’t on board with that idea. And eventually, he was released.

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Then came PFL into the picture, which is arguably the second-best MMA promotion. They were eager to rope in ‘The Predator’ and eventually signed Ngannou for a deal worth around $8 million per bout. Not only that, but the contract also included the freedom to explore boxing. And it was an offer that the Frenchman-Cameroonian couldn’t refuse.

Surely, Ngannou ventured into lucrative boxing fights. One such bout against Tyson Fury in 2023 also earned him around $10 million despite being on the losing side. So, citing his activities, chasing such fights, many thought ‘The Predator’ voluntarily left PFL and joined Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) for only money. But that was not the case.

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“We parted ways in January,” Ngannou continued. “I think I wanted to give them a better way to come up with something because that was their decision to part ways, not mine. I was a little surprised when they made the announcement. They should’ve at least told me.”

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Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 26: Francis Ngannou at the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou open workout on September 26, 2023, at Ngannous private gym in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire BOXING: SEP 26 Francis Ngannou Workout EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2309262585

At PFL, Ngannou fought only once in 2024 despite having a contract for three appearances. While that journey was short, ‘The Predator’ showcased why he is regarded as one of the best heavyweights in that bout. As such, Renan Ferreira, who boasted an impressive record of 13-3, got neutralized by Ngannou in just three minutes and won the PFL Super Fight heavyweight championship.

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That is something that ‘The Predator’ would surely envision in his upcoming bout. But who is he fighting, though?

Francis Ngannou faces Philipe Lins in his MVP debut

After the PFL exit, Francis Ngannou signed with Jake Paul‘s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) to pull off a grand event. In collaboration with Netflix as broadcasters, MVP will be setting their first MMA event on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in California. And guess who’s featuring there?

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To start off, headlining the event is a featherweight bout between women’s MMA legends Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano. However, to add more excitement, Paul brought in Ngannou. Ngannou, who rides on a seven-fight winning streak in MMA, will fight fellow former UFC fighter Philipe Lins in the co-main event.

While both fighters have gone away from the octagon since 2024, the bout still generates excitement among the fans. For Ngannou, it is another opportunity on a different platform to cement his stature as the best heavyweight again. But could this fight lead to more exciting opportunities for ‘The Predator’? Only time will tell.

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But for now, the first MVP x Netflix MMA card is shaping up to be promising. Apart from these two matchups, the likes of Nate Diaz, Mike Perry, Junior Dos Santos, and Muhammad Mokaev are also some of the former UFC stars who will feature on that night. That said, how do you see the event panning out? Let us know your predictions in the comments below!