“I Was Locked Up for Over a Year”: Nick Diaz Issues Fiery Response to “Old Man” Claiming to Be Best Friend

2025 was a turbulent year for UFC legend Nick Diaz. He was expected to return to the cage in December 2024 at UFC 310 against Vicente Luque, but withdrew from the fight unexpectedly. Footage of Diaz looking worse for wear surfaced online just days before the bout was called off, sparking concern among fans. Soon, there were reports of him being forced into rehab at a facility in Mexico. However, in mid 2025, some positive updates were shared by his coach, Jose Garcia.

Garcia stated that Nick Diaz was “doing exceptionally well” and “on the right path.” Meanwhile, the woman claiming to be his girlfriend, Kayla, continued to claim that the 42-year-old Diaz had been drugged and kidnapped. However, by the end of the year, things were looking better. In December, it was revealed that he was out of rehab. Further optimism emerged when Diaz returned to training earlier this month at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas alongside MMA veteran Jake Shields. Soon after, he married Kayla in a small ceremony. And now Nick Diaz has released a lengthy post clarifying his stance on all the things that transpired last year.

Nick Diaz throws out wild allegations

“To everyone talking about my life and how they want to control me, you never will again,” Diaz wrote in his Instagram story, according to r/UFC. “I was locked up for over a year, and the ones I thought closest to me kept me there for their own motives. That old man who keeps claiming to have my best interests and is the spokesman for my family should be discredited.” The ‘old man’ referenced here is likely coach Jose Garcia, who was one of the few who shared updates on Nick Diaz the entire last year. However, there is a chance it could be someone else, too.

Nick Diaz further alleged that whatever “the old man” says is a lie, and he doesn’t want to be part of that negativity. He even roped in “those YouTubers on his side,” claiming they are all “scammers starting s—t for views.” He attributed losing people in his life to the YouTubers, before adding, “My wife Kayla is there for me.”

“She always had my back and best interests for me and never held anything over my head for her benefit,” Diaz added in his post. He even thanked longtime Nick Diaz Academy member Martin Sano for supporting him since the beginning, even though the latter has faced a lot of hate for it. Unsurprisingly enough, Diaz also had a message for his younger brother, Nate Diaz.

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 9: Nick Diaz appears on stage at the UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins on September 9, 2022, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire MMA: SEP 09 UFC 279 Icon220909523279

“I don’t know what his issue is, but you need to cut out the s—t talkers in your group to keep it real. They are embarrassing to be around,” Diaz added in his post. “Everyone, enjoy your lives, be positive, and enjoy your freedom.”

It’s unclear what prompted this post from Nick Diaz. The post is especially surprising at this time because, up until some days ago, Nick Diaz was breaking down major UFC fights.

‘The Stockton Bad Boy’ revealed the mistake that led to JDM’s loss

Nick Diaz believes Jack Della Maddalena’s UFC title defeat came down to a fundamental grappling error. Speaking in a recent training video shared by Jake Shields, the Stockton native used Islam Makhachev’s dominant win to highlight how wrestling continues to dictate outcomes at the highest level.

Makhachev secured the welterweight belt by controlling Della Maddalena for more than 19 minutes, a performance some fans labeled boring. Diaz, however, placed responsibility on the former champion, pointing to his inability to deal with top pressure.

“This is like currently what’s happening,” Diaz said. “You watch the fight with Islam and the f—king Australian… you didn’t learn how to go back and systematically understand why a black belt is passing your guard.” Diaz admitted he would have looked to advance his position rather than stall.

But he stressed that preparation was the issue. “This guy, who had zero losses, did not f—king understand that,” he added. “And I had to watch this fight for five f—king rounds.”

From the looks of things, Nick Diaz appears to be lashing out at the people around him. Only time will tell what led to his latest outburst, but what do you think could have been the reason?