“I Was S–T Faced Drunk”: Brock Lesnar Reveals Truth Behind His Iconic Sword Tattoo

Brock Lesnar‘s chest tattoo is one of the most recognizable looks in combat sports history, but the former UFC heavyweight champion claims it wasn’t part of a larger strategy. In fact, ‘The Beast Incarnate’ claims that the tattoo was done during one of his lowest moments in life and that he barely remembers getting it done.

Speaking on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Brock Lesnar admitted that the ink was the result of a drunken night while he was in Arizona trying to get into the NFL.

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“I got that tattoo; I was s–t faced drunk in Scottsdale, Arizona,” he said. “I was in Scottsdale training for the NFL, had just gotten in a motorcycle accident, and I was just kicked down hard. There was a tattoo shop across the street from the biker bar.

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“That’s not a good place to have a tattoo shop. But anyway, I got this tattoo. I didn’t even know I got the damn thing. I wake up the next day, and I’m like, what in the h— is this thing?”

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At the time, Brock Lesnar had quit WWE and was trying to start a football career, even getting a tryout with the Minnesota Vikings. The uncertainty, mixed with injuries and setbacks, made him feel as if everything was falling apart, which he claims influenced his decision that night.

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Despite the chaotic story behind it, Lesnar subsequently found meaning in the tattoo, claiming that it accurately expressed his emotions during that period of his life.

“The meaning behind it was I felt like my back was against the wall and somebody had a sword, a knife, stuck to my throat,” Lesnar explained. “Like what are you going to do now? I walked over there, and I said, “Let’s put a big a– ugly sword on my chest.”

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The tattoo has now become one of Brock Lesnar’s trademarks, visible throughout his career in WWE, the UFC, and even his brief foray into the NFL. What began as a drunken decision evolved into one of the most iconic looks in fighting history, one that fans instantly associate with ‘The Beast Incarnate’ whenever he enters the spotlight.

But do you know that this very beast lost his UFC debut, a fight that should’ve stopped him from being a part of the UFC since Dana White only gave him a one-fight contract? Well, that actually was the deal, as the heavyweight legend recently revealed that the UFC head honcho wanted nothing to do with him.

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Lesnar reveals how he went from UFC nobody to one of the all-time greats

That iconic look almost never made it into UFC history, as Brock Lesnar almost lost his chance with the promotion before it even began. Despite being one of the biggest names in combat sports, ‘The Beast Incarnate’ said that Dana White initially had little interest in signing him, and when he finally did, it was only for one bout.

On the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Lesnar highlighted how difficult it was to get the UFC’s attention after leaving WWE.

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“Dana White wanted nothing to do with me,” he said. “He wouldn’t return my phone call.”

Brock Lesnar eventually met Dana White in person at a UFC event and requested one opportunity, which resulted in a one-fight contract. He then lost his debut to Frank Mir in 2008 and thought he had already blown his only shot.

However, the reaction backstage was entirely different, as his star power proved nearly impossible to ignore. Brock Lesnar said that the pay-per-view figures for his debut were massive, and it changed everything. Instead of being cut, he was offered a full contract the next day, and he went on to become the UFC heavyweight champion and one of the biggest draws in the sport’s history.