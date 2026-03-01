“I Was Selling D*pe”: Keelon Jimison Shares Emotional Comeback Story After Beating UFC Hall of Famer at RAF 6

The energy inside Mullett Arena at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, was absolutely electric on the evening of February 28, 2026, as the Real American Freestyle (RAF) 06 wrestling tournament unfolded before a roaring crowd. The lineup featured some heavily decorated names in combat sports. Among them, Keelon Jimison competed as the underdog against Clay Guida. Jimison made a statement by securing a technical fall victory over the UFC Hall of Famer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Following his victory, ‘Mugzy’ got super emotional as he opened up about his past and the journey that brought him to that stage, from selling drugs to achieving this feat. Jimison was all teary-eyed during his post-victory interview. Not only did Mugzy win, but he also dominated the UFC veteran by establishing an insurmountable point lead over his opponent, which resulted in the match ending early. For Jimison, the victory meant even more, as he defeated someone whom he had grown up watching and admiring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keelon Jimison’s redemption night at RAF 06: from underdog to dominant victory over a UFC Hall of Famer

“I’ve been the underdog forever in wrestling because I ain’t go to college at all, no state in high school, and no one ever thought I’d do this, and to do it with somebody I haven’t watched since I was 10 or 12 years old. I was young and dumb. I was in j*il. I was selling d*pe, bro, and now I’m on the stage, wrestling somebody I love. I can’t even gather words right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Only a minority overcomes substance addiction, and to do so, you need a vice, something to focus on and dedicate your time to. For Jimison, this was a bounce-back win, as he lost his bout earlier in 2026 to Georgio Poullas. Jimison found his calling in wrestling, and we might see him move to pro MMA soon, as he has already debuted in his first amateur MMA fight.

Keelon also gave million-dollar advice to his old self and even youngsters who aspire to make a name in combat or any form of sport. “Keep showing up,” said Jimison. “The reason I am here is that I didn’t stop showing up. I never quit on myself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

For Jimison, it was the Hall of Fame fight, Diego Sanchez vs. Clay Guida, that occupied his mind before his bout; he said that is how he wanted to beat Guida.

ADVERTISEMENT

The American wrestler, when asked about his post-win celebrations, said he will celebrate with his fiancée, his teammates, and his coach, as he has no family.

Combat sports have been a vice for several people. Requiring strict discipline, dedication, passion, and respect, it’s easy to see why many people suffering from drug addiction turn to combat sports in search of a brighter future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keelon Jimison’s former opponent was caught in a melee at RAF 06

Keelon Jimison’s last opponent, Georgio Poullas, was one of the main attractions in RAF 06, as he competed against the top lightweight UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan. And the former Division 1 wrestler could not come out victorious this time. Tsarukyan secured a hard-fought 5–3 victory. Yet, the drama did not end there. As the whistle blew, Tsarukyan threw punches toward Poullas, which led to members of both camps entering the mat arena to de-escalate the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports suggest Poullas pulled off some illegal moves, such as hair-pulling and slapping, which might have provoked Tsarukyan’s melee attack.

This is not the first time Tsarukyan has been involved in a controversial incident. At UFC 300 in April 2024, he punched a fan during his entrance after the fan allegedly made a rude gesture toward him. Ahead of his bout with Dan Hooker in 2025, Tsarukyan reportedly headbutted Hooker at the official weigh-ins.