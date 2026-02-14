‘I Was Warned’: Ex-UFC Fighter Sounds Alarm for Entire Roster After Hunter Campbell’s Firing Spree

Over the years, the UFC has axed many notable fighters from its roster. However, just before the promotion kicked off the Paramount+ CBS era, the firing spree became more aggressive and far less forgiving. That led many to ask the obvious question: Is the UFC trying to send a message? According to one former UFC fighter, the roster needs to stay highly alert under the new regime.

Looking at the recent wave of cuts, former middleweight contender Derek Brunson warned fighters to stay entertaining, even if that means throwing the game plan out the window and hunting for a finish. To back up his point, Brunson pointed to a very specific moment from his own career.

Derek Brunson urges UFC fighters to clash like a “crashout”

“With these recent cuts of guys with good records. I hope yall see why I use to fight like a crashout 😂,” Derek Brunson wrote on X. “I was on a 5 fight winning streak, Whitaker was the next fight, management said I have to impress or I wouldn’t get the next title shot. Input Crashout Brunson,” he concluded.

For those who might not remember, the former UFC 185 lbs contender fought Robert Whittaker in 2016 at UFC Fight Night 101, and it did not end well for him. The 42-year-old was riding a five-fight streak, and most of those wins came through a wrestling-heavy approach.

But against ‘The Reaper,’ Brunson pushed the pace recklessly on the feet, and the former champion capitalized with a perfectly timed head kick that shut the lights off. Even after that setback, which was revealed to be influenced by his management warning him not to deliver a boring performance, ‘The One’ remained a top contender in the division.

So why did the Carolina native advocate fighting like the “crashout” version of himself? While he did not spell it out directly, Brunson clearly hinted that under Hunter Campbell’s watch, the UFC has shown little patience for fighters who fail to excite. Take last year as an example, when the promotion parted ways with Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Chris Barnett, and others. And this year? They even axed No. 6-ranked heavyweight Jailton Almeida as well.

Meanwhile, Tai Tuivasa remains on the roster despite dropping six straight fights. Why? Because the Aussie makes fans care. The entire Sydney crowd roared behind him when he faced Tallison Teixeira, and that kind of connection appears to matter. Of course, winning still counts, but personality and action? Those aspects clearly carry weight.

Perhaps noticing the same trend, another UFC veteran has echoed a similar warning to fighters who are not investing enough in building a connection with the audience.

Ex-title challenger sends warning to fighters and managers

After the UFC cut prominent heavyweight Jailton Almeida from the roster, the MMA world split in two. Some saw it as a justified move, arguing that the Brazilian did not bring much to the table beyond lackluster showdowns. Others pushed back, pointing out that he stacked up wins and earned his ranking the hard way. However, UFC veteran Gilbert Burns believes Almeida and his management team misread the situation.

“I think it was a warning from UFC to all fighters. Paramount just put a lot of money here. We are in a new era. We need entertainment,” the former 170 lbs title challenger said in a YouTube video. “I don’t know the manager and I don’t want to say anything bad about this guy. But the managers must understand that they work for the fighters.

“After Lewis and Volkov, probably UFC told him that they didn’t like his performances. The manager should have warned the trainers and ‘Malhadinho’ about that in order to totally change his attitude in the Octagon,” he added.

So far, Jailton Almeida’s manager has not revealed anything suggesting the UFC cut him strictly for being boring. But judging by fan reactions to some of the Brazilian’s performances, that theory does not sound far-fetched. At the end of the day, the message appears clear: UFC fighters may need to take a more assertive, crowd-pleasing approach in future bouts.

That said, what do you think? Should fighters tweak their game plans and push for more aggression, or should they stick to the safest path to victory even if it risks boring the audience? Let us know in the comments section below.