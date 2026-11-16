“I Wish Him the Best”- Ilia Topuria’s Ex-Wife Reveals Why Divorce Was the Best Decision She Made

It has been over nine months since Ilia Topuria’s divorce from ex-wife Giorgina Uzcategui Badell ended in February in an out-of-court settlement, but the aftermath of their separation still echoes to date. The former couple endured that period as one of the hardest chapters of their personal lives, with the separation involving their toddler daughter. But despite the turmoil surrounding their marriage, Topuria’s ex-wife believes the divorce was the best decision she could have made.

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“Honestly, going through a divorce is very complicated,” Badell told El Cafetal. “Because, in my case, I chose to get married for life. And when you make that decision, you envision a life together. You believe this is the love of your life. You imagine looking at each other on your last day and seeing everything you have done together.

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“When you realize that is not going to happen, many of these things you believed in fall apart, and it’s a very painful moment. But when you have children, and you also have a huge responsibility in terms of the example you set for them. These are not easy decisions, and it is not an easy process. But in my case, it is the best decision I could have made. In my case, continuing the relationship would have meant compromising with myself in a way I couldn’t accept.”

Giorgina admitted it was difficult for her to come to terms with the divorce. She had envisioned a future with Topuria and her children, but her dream fell apart amid cracks in their relationship.

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However, Giorgina maintained the divorce was a necessary decision she took because she wanted to set a proper example for her children. Plus, she felt continuing her married life with Topuria would have meant compromising herself.

Imago Spain: Ilia Topuria Ilia Topuria attends the Madrid press conference for Topuria: Matador presented by Movistar at Gran Teatro Caixabank PrÃ­ncipe PÃ­o on July 03, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Madrid Spain NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xOscarxGonzalezx Editorial use only sipausa_54346725

Topuria’s ex-wife didn’t disclose what exactly made her feel compromised in their marriage. Regardless, she wished the UFC fighter the best in his life as they went their separate ways.

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“I wish him the best, because he is the father of my daughter, and he has been a very important person in my life. But now, our paths have been separated,” she added.

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Giorgina’s words suggest that she has been trying to move on from the painful separation with Ilia Topuria. However, their divorce became a messy matter.

After years together, the initial reports of Topuria and Giorgina’s split emerged in August 2025, and Topuria reportedly filed a civil divorce in October in Spain. However, the situation took a dramatic turn after Giorgina filed a complaint in December, accusing the former champion of domestic and gender violence. Topuria firmly denied the allegations.

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In January 2026, reports emerged that the Spanish court had summoned Ilia Topuria to inquire about a criminal complaint. However, Topuria denied the reports and confirmed that his summon was largely about his daughter’s travel arrangements.

The Georgian-Spaniard subsequently announced that he couldn’t compete because of personal reasons, which led the UFC to book Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 in January. The following month, however, Topuria ended up settling the divorce in an out-of-court settlement in February 2026.

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As per the verdict, Giorgina dropped the criminal complaint against Topuria, and the Spanish fighter retained his home and gym in Madrid. However, the custody of their daughter remained with the mother, with the court ruling that Topuria can meet his daughter on an established schedule.

Giorgina had previously broken her silence about her high-profile divorce from Ilia Topuria in July 2026. Around the same time, the former UFC champ also shared his own reflections.

Ilia Topuria felt emotional distress after the divorce from his wife

In July 2026, the former two-division champion joined ALF Global for an interview in which he spoke about his feelings after the separation. Topuria revealed that the divorce was emotionally taxing for him to endure because his life changed in an instant.

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“Of course, it’s not easy when you go through those kinds of situations. Every morning I was waking up with my daughter and my family, so it changed in one second. So it was a little bit hard. But at the end of the day, when something is out of my control, I decide to do whatever is under my control. And that wasn’t.”

Both Topuria and Giorgina’s priorities centered around the well-being of their daughter. The former champion, however, called the divorce a disappointment because he was forced to break from his family.

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“I had to live it,” Topuria added in the same interview. “I had to figure out how I would fix everything for the good of my family and the good of my daughter, and finally, we’re good. It was a disappointment in my life.

“Yeah, I would say. Of course, it was a disappointment. No one wants to be separated from his family, and specifically when you have a small daughter at the house.”

Ilia Topuria returned at UFC White House and conceded the first professional MMA loss of his career against Justin Gaethje in June. Right now, ‘El Matador’ is eyeing a comeback in 2027, possibly against Paddy Pimblett. But as things stand, both Topuria and his ex-wife have moved forward in their respective lives.