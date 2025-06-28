Ian Garry Accepts Belal Muhammad, Sean Brady Fights Amid Impending UFC Meeting

Ian Machado Garry has never been shy about calling the shots, but this time it is more than just talk. The Irish welterweight claims he has taken two high-stakes fights, rather than simply throwing names out there. Now, as UFC 317 week begins in Las Vegas, ‘The Future’ is scheduled to meet with the matchmakers and finalize the next move in his quest for the championship.

The welterweight class has been buzzing with activity since Jack Della Maddalena stunned the world by defeating Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. While Islam Makhachev is the one with the next title chance, contenders like Garry are honing their pitch to be next in line.

Garry believes that a solid return win against a top-tier talent will secure his spot in that discourse. So, he’s made it clear that he has a preference. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Garry stated, “I’ve officially said ‘yes’ to Belal [Muhammad] and Sean Brady.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He stated that he intends to meet with UFC officials this week to finalize the date and place. But, of the two names on the table, Belal Muhammad catches Garry’s attention the most. “I have a preference of leaning towards Belal,” he said.

AD

But why did he opt for ‘Remember The Name’? Well, that’s because the Irishman believes that this is the fight that fans—and possibly the rankings—would respond to the most. However, not everyone appears to be on the same page. Muhammad responded promptly online, posting a sarcastic “Why you always lyin’?” GIF that threw shade on Garry’s version of events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Orbit (@mmaorbit) Expand Post

It’s not the first time the two have traded barbs; following Muhammad’s title loss, ‘The Future’ wasted no time issuing a not-so-subtle challenge. Muhammad, unmoved, responded by predicting a future clash in Madison Square Garden in November. If anything, the back-and-forth only adds to the interest of the matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, Garry’s goal is to stay active, climb higher, and forget about his one setback to Shavkat Rakhmonov. ‘The Future’ appears to be focused on whoever ends up across from him, whether it’s Belal Muhammad or Sean Brady. But why did he sideline the 32-year-old for ‘Remember The Name?’

Why Ian Machado Garry sidelined the Sean Brady fight

Ian Garry may have accepted both names, but let’s be honest: there is a clear hierarchy in his mind. While Brady has been calling his shot since May, Machado’s focus has quietly shifted elsewhere. The Irishman appears to have considered his alternatives not only in terms of rankings but also timing, risk, and promotional potential.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brady isn’t currently at the top of the list. Not because he isn’t dangerous—he is—but because Garry’s focus is on the bigger story: Belal Muhammad. Not long ago, Sean Brady seemed to believe that a fight with ‘The Future’ was inevitable. He even stated as much on The MMA Hour, practically presenting it as a quick path to a No. 1 contender spot. But then the UFC world went upside down. Belal Muhammad lost. Islam Makhachev moved up and vacated the lightweight title.

Suddenly, the entire welterweight landscape changed, as did the stakes for Ian Garry. A win over Brady may calm critics, but what about a win over ‘Remember The Name’? That might result in a title shot. Simple mathematics. However, for now, it doesn’t sound like Garry is writing Brady off forever; he’s just putting him on hold. The Sean Brady fight will happen, whether in late 2025 or early 2026, just not while there’s a shinier, more strategic path in front of him.