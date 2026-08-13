Ian Garry Becomes the Butt of the Joke Again as Sean O’Malley Takes Aim at UFC Welterweight Challenger

Ian Machado Garry definitely gets the credit for his immense fighting talent, which he often displays inside the Octagon. However, the Irishman also gets ridiculed by his peers, mostly over his statements. Well, that didn’t change ahead of ‘The Future’s welterweight title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 330, with Garry once again finding himself on the receiving end of some playful criticism from one of his fellow UFC stars.

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Former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley recently revisited several of Garry’s controversial comments during a livestream, using them as material for a series of jokes at the expense of the welterweight title challenger. He first reacted to a clip in which Garry criticized the scheduling of O’Malley’s first UFC title fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. Garry had complained that European fans would have to wake up extremely early to watch the fight, which took place in the United States.

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“This just got personal. What the f— did you say?” O’Malley said. “You think people are waking up at 5 a.m. to watch you vs. the tall f—ing guy, the lengthy guy. We just talked about Neil Magny. I forgot his name.”

The joke was particularly fitting because O’Malley fought Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship in the main event of the card, while Garry faced Magny on his undercard after his original opponent, Geoff Neal, withdrew from the event. That history helps explain why O’Malley was so quick to revisit Garry’s comments.

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At the time, ahead of UFC 292, Neal’s withdrawal prompted Garry’s manager to make controversial remarks about the former opponent. O’Malley subsequently criticized those comments, calling the situation “silly.” The incident contributed to the tension between O’Malley and Garry, with the former bantamweight champion later accusing the Irishman of being immature for publicly criticizing O’Malley’s first title opportunity.

Imago UFC Fight Night in Doha : Ian Machado Garry v Belal Muhammad Ian Machado Garry of Ireland reacts during welterweight bout fight with Belal Muhammad of Palestine at the UFC Fight Night event at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar. on November 22, 2025. DOHA Qatar Copyright: xNOUSHADxTHEKKAYILx

But it’s not only Ian Garry who has found himself on the receiving end of the 31-year-old’s barbs. Before turning his attention to the Irishman, the former UFC champ had already taken aim at other fighters, including his former opponent Merab Dvalishvili and Sean Strickland, with his social media becoming a regular stage for his trademark jabs.

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In the same video, O’Malley also reacted to Garry’s recent comments about gender roles during an appearance on the High Performance Podcast. Garry said that he had embraced his feminine side and suggested that the world would be a better place if women were running it.

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“Okay, wait… What? What the f–k did you just say?” O’Malley said. “Let me rewind that real quick and share it up. I’m trying to process that. ‘If the world was run by women, we would live in a better world.’ I mean, could that be true? Sure, it could be. I wouldn’t let my wife run the world. Would I run the world? Absolutely.”

O’Malley’s response was clearly delivered in his trademark sarcastic style, but Garry’s comments have already generated significant debate among UFC fighters and fans.

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Josh Hokit previously mocked Garry over the same remarks, calling the welterweight a “fairy” for his feminist take. Meanwhile, Uros Medic offered a more serious criticism, arguing that Garry should not try to impose his beliefs on others.

After reacting to two of Ian Garry’s viral videos, Sean O’Malley turned his attention to yet another clip from the Irishman, whose content, according to ‘Suga,’ perfectly swayed his prediction for the UFC 330 main event.

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Sean O’Malley picks Islam Makhachev after watching Ian Garry’s PETA promotional video

While reacting to a bunch of videos, the former bantamweight champion stumbled upon Ian Garry’s promotional video with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). As a renowned vegan MMA fighter, the 28-year-old joined the organization’s “Future Is Plant-Based” campaign to promote a completely plant-based lifestyle and reduce the use of animal products.

Safe to say, fans weren’t too thrilled about Garry’s promotion of veganism, as they predicted that a meat-eater like Islam Makhachev would destroy him in their main event showdown at UFC 330. It turns out Sean O’Malley shares that belief, and he also delivered his prediction with a brutal joke. Reacting to Garry’s PETA video, O’Malley quipped that Makhachev would break him “like a zucchini.”

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“Okay, that kind of swayed my thought process on how this fight plays out a little bit,” Suga added. “Unfortunately, I hate to think like that. But… with that all said, he’s vegan. So I’m wondering, I don’t know, maybe he thinks Islam could just grab a hold of him and snap him in half like f—ing zucchini.”

Interestingly, Sean O’Malley had previously picked Garry to defeat Makhachev, praising the Irishman’s ability to defend the single-leg and utilize his distance effectively. However, it seems O’Malley now has a completely different perspective on the fight.

Whether O’Malley’s latest prediction proves accurate will be decided inside the Octagon. For now, however, Garry has once again managed to become the center of attention before a major UFC fight.