Is Ian Garry Portuguese and Irish? UFC Star’s Ethnicity, Religion and More

Ian Garry has earned fans throughout the world with his mind-blowing performances. Inspired by Conor McGregor, the young prospect has never tasted a defeat in the fighting realm. He is currently boasting an undefeated record of 15 wins. Now, Garry is entering UFC 310 with an 8-fight winning streak in the MMA promotion, to fight fellow unbeaten phenom, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

As a fan of ‘The Notorious’, the 27-year-old fighter has often hinted at his desire to follow McGregor. And we’re highlighting that over and over again because Ian Garry comes from the same nation as the UFC’s biggest superstar.

Hailed as “The Future,” Ian Machado Garry has now become very much the present of the UFC. A striking maestro with the confidence of a seasoned veteran, the Irishman blazed into the promotion in 2021 and carved out an 8-0 run that left many jaws on the canvas. Inspired by Conor McGregor, the young prospect drew a lot of comparisons to the former ‘champ-champ’ owing to their similar striking acumen. With a healthy dose of trash-talking mixed in, as well.

Where is Ian Garry From? Ethnicity and nationality

‘The Future’ was born in Dublin City, Ireland, on the 17th of November, 1997. His parents, Edwin and Moira Garry, have often supported him in his journey to be a champion. Ian’s father, a former rugby player, is now a retired police officer. Just like his father, the Irish fighter’s mother has also stood beside him as a source of emotional stability. All we know about his ethnicity is that he is Irish.

Being a big brother sure comes with a ton of responsibilities. Ian Garry has shouldered them pretty well by inspiring his younger brother, Sean Garry, to aspire to become a fighter, just like him. ‘The Future’s elder sister, Kelie Garry, however, has taken a different path and settled in her life as a married woman with two kids.

As a proud Irishman, Garry attended local schools, and while not much is known, the fighter was also enrolled in a college. Later, in 2020, the mixed martial artist crossed paths with Layla Anna-Lee and fell in love with her. They began dating and tied the knot on 26 February 2022. Needless to say, Lee has relentlessly supported the 27-year-old as he began his climb in the UFC’s welterweight division. A couple of years ago, the two gave birth to a son and named him Leandro Vegas Machado Garry.

Ian Garry’s Portuguese connection explained

If you’ve heard Ian Garry speak Portuguese, you might be scratching your head. So where’s that coming from?

It all began in Brazil—inside the walls of Chute Boxe Academy. In 2023, Garry made the bold move to train under famed coach Diego Lima, joining the same gym as Charles Oliveira. And in a setting where English wasn’t the default, Garry decided to adapt.

He started learning Portuguese to better bond with his teammates and coaches. In fact, a clip of him speaking Portuguese with his son went viral, melting hearts and silencing doubters.

Getty ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Ian Garry of Ireland prepares to face Geoff Neal in a welterweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

But there’s a deeper layer. His wife, Layla, is half-Brazilian. Her mother hails from Brazil, and the “Machado” in her name is more than just a surname; it’s her cultural lineage. That connection naturally flowed into Garry’s life and his household. So, while he isn’t Portuguese by blood, he’s certainly grown roots through marriage, mentorship, and dedication.

Which religion does Ian Garry follow?

Ian Garry identifies as a Christian, but his relationship with faith hasn’t been without controversy. Ahead of UFC 296, where he was initially scheduled to fight Vicente Luque, things got a bit messy. Luque, after being baptized and sharing his spiritual rebirth on Instagram, received a comment from Garry that raised more than just eyebrows.

“December 16th he’ll be standing in front of you tall, blonde, and all-powerful,” Garry wrote. Many took it as Garry mocking Luque’s newly embraced Christian beliefs, prompting backlash and accusations of blasphemy. It’s unclear whether Garry intended to poke fun or was simply playing mind games in classic fight promotion style.

To wrap things up, Ian Garry is Irish by birth. Connected to Brazil by love and loyalty. A Christian who’s not afraid to stir the pot. And a rising star with a tongue as sharp as his jab.

His next bout against Carlos Prates at UFC on ESPN 66 won’t just be another fight—it’ll be a statement. A chance to show that his loss at UFC 310 against Shavkat Rakhmonov doesn’t define him. A reminder that ‘The Future’ still has chapters left to write!