Ian Garry Forced To Disable Comments After “Racist” Attacks Toward Jewish People

Ian Machado Garry has revealed that he was forced to disable comments on his latest Instagram post after what he described as racist and abusive remarks toward Jewish people swamped the comments section.

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The number 1-ranked UFC welterweight contender shared an emotional video on his Instagram story, stating that his original post showing him with his head resting on a wall had nothing to do with politics or religion. Instead, ‘The Future’ explained that the photo simply represented his growing frustration over inactivity while waiting for the UFC to finalize his next fight since his last fight against Belal Muhammad in November 2025.

“I want to talk about this because I think it’s wrong,” he said. “I just posted this photo. Now, this photo, to me, it’s really important. It’s a photo where I’m expressing my emotions of frustration because I’m an elite athlete who wants to do my job.

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“I want to fight the best guys in the world. I want to prove that I’m one of the best in the world, and I can only do that by fighting and being active in this sport. I’ve been waiting since November to fight, and it is the single hardest thing for me to do.”

However, things swiftly escalated online when other users allegedly began posting hateful comments about Jewish people underneath the post, which Ian Garry openly condemned.

“So when I post a photo of me banging my head against a brick wall in frustration… I’m not happy,” he continued. “And I have to wake up to the politics of this game in the sport.

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“So when I post a photo and I’m banging my head off the wall, and people have the audacity and the nerve to link my frustration to then segregate and start mentioning horrendous comments towards Jewish people or the Jewish community, it’s absolutely wild.”

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The 27-year-old claimed to be deeply troubled by the situation, stating he couldn’t believe people were still comfortable spreading such hate in public in 2026. ‘The Future’ even referenced the “1940s” while condemning antisemitism and segregation, before apologizing to anyone who has regularly experienced such hatred online.

“I’m sorry we live in a world where people have not learned and people haven’t changed,” he added. “You deserve better. And I think a way for me to control that and stop that from happening, I’m turning the comments off.

“Nobody, nobody is ever coming to my page and spreading that vulgar energy, that harassment, that racist segregation energy on my page. So yeah, I’m turning the comments off because I need to protect the peace.”

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The reaction is consistent with how Ian Garry has presented himself throughout his UFC career. Despite representing Ireland, the welterweight contender has spent years embracing Brazilian culture, having relocated there in 2023 and training full-time at Chute Boxe Diego Lima alongside fighters like Charles Oliveira.

His wife, Layla, is also half-Brazilian, and the 28-year-old even learned Portuguese to better communicate with teammates and coaches, while clips of him speaking the language with his son previously went viral online. With such a history, it’s puzzling why someone would post anti-semitic remarks under his Instagram post.

Ironically, all of this controversy comes while fans continue waiting for the UFC to officially announce Ian Garry’s rumored title fight against Islam Makhachev.

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The Irishman has spent months publicly campaigning for the fight, and the champion has stated that he has verbally agreed to his first welterweight title defense. However, despite reports that UFC CEO Dana White is targeting August for the bout, no official announcement has yet been made. But that hasn’t stopped Garry from kicking off his training camp.

Islam Makhachev’s manager shares training footage of Ian Garry

Islam Makhachev’s next fight may not have been officially announced yet, but his manager seems to be already playing mind games with Ian Garry ahead of their possible welterweight title bout.

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As speculation about the battle grows, Ali Abdelaziz recently shared training footage online showing ‘The Future’ repeatedly getting taken down and controlled during sparring sessions.

The video quickly went viral on social media because it addressed one of the most pressing questions about Ian Garry as he prepares for a battle against Makhachev: his wrestling. During training, Garry can be seen repeatedly getting taken down before being caught in a standing head-and-arm choke.

The teammate involved is believed to be undefeated PFL featherweight Alexei Pergande, who has a solid wrestling background despite starting his professional MMA career in 2022. And honestly, that is exactly why the footage created so much discussion online.

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Ian Garry’s striking has never been doubted inside the UFC, but his grappling remains the most pressing concern anytime he faces superior wrestlers. Against Shavkat Rakhmonov, for example, he was pinned to the ground for long stretches during their five-round fight.

So, with Islam Makhachev widely recognized as one of the top grapplers in the sport today, Ali Abdelaziz clearly knew exactly what kind of reaction posting that footage would generate before the fight was even officially announced.