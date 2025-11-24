Ian Garry Is Still Missing a Key Ingredient to Deserve a Shot at Islam Makhachev: MMA Pundits

“Islam… I am taking that throne from you… You’re done,” UFC welterweight Ian Garry declared last weekend from Qatar. The call‑out targeted the newly crowned welterweight champion, Islam Makhachev, who claimed the title this month at UFC 322. While some MMA pundits have already weighed in on a potential Garry vs. Makhachev matchup, Jorge Masvidal recently explained why ‘The Future’ may not earn the next title shot.

The Irishman made a name for himself with a competitive bout against former champion Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar, a performance that quickly pushed him into the top five of the division and established him as a serious threat to Makhachev. Throughout the three‑round clash, Ian Garry delivered one of the strongest performances of his career, showcased solid defense, and landed punishing low kicks. Overall, he handled the challenge admirably and earned a decision victory, which set up his callout to the champion.

Jorge Masvidal highlights key flaws in Ian Garry’s UFC Qatar victory

At UFC Qatar, Belal Muhammad had an opportunity to bounce back in the co-main event against Ian Garry. However, Garry’s confidence and sharp striking, combined with two eye pokes, left Muhammad struggling throughout the bout. In the end, the former champion came up short, and former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal was far from impressed. “Those two eye pokes are very significant. I think just one eye poke could change the whole fight… I don’t want to take anything away from Ian’s performance, it was still great, but there were two eye pokes that were bad, you know?” explained the former BMF champion.

Even though Ian Garry delivered one of the best performances of his career and secured his 10th UFC victory, he was unable to finish the fight, a point Masvidal considers a drawback. “That being said, Ian Garry is just not entertaining in finishing. He doesn’t go for it; he has a chance to step on the gas. That’s why I think he’s not going to get that next title shot. To be fair, he wasn’t the best as far as entertainment or excitement goes.”

Masvidal highlighted on his ‘Death Row MMA’ YouTube channel that rank-three contender Michael Morales, who also appeared on the UFC 322 undercard and knocked out Sean Brady with his striking, deserves the number one contender spot. “So we have Michael Morales, he’s crazy exciting and has a good wrestling background. I would give the number one contender spot to Michael.” Regarding Ian Garry, Masvidal stated that he still needs more work. “One more fight,” he explained, suggesting that another strong performance could improve ‘The Future’s title shot prospects.

Throughout his UFC career, Ian Garry has recorded only three finishes, including a comeback in May 2023 when he defeated Daniel Rodriguez in just one round. Over time, the Irishman has steadily improved, though his victories often come in “incremental ways,” a method some American journalists have criticized.

Luke Thomas urges ‘The Future’ to prioritize attack in the octagon

After Jorge Masvidal’s verdict, Luke Thomas also joined the conversation. As expected, Thomas voiced concerns about the promises Garry made to his fans and how he fell short in the UFC Qatar bout against Belal Muhammad. Ahead of the fight, ‘The Future’ had promised a first-round knockout, but in the end, he delivered a solid performance and secured a decision victory.

On his YouTube channel, Thomas questioned Ian Garry’s credibility, stating, “There’s no real pop in his game. He’s talking all this [ _ ] before fights like, ‘Oh, we’re going to end it in a first-round KO.’ Dude, stop. You can be a real threat to these other guys in this division without just selling us nonsense. And it’s like, yeah, every fighter says a bunch of [ _ ], but it’s just especially not credible with him because his game isn’t suited for that.”

Later on his show, Thomas reminded Garry that MMA is not just a defensive sport. He explained, “The guy’s good. He’s good. But I am just telling you, this is an offense first sport. Having lights-out defense or a defensive style can do wonders for you, but it can’t maximize danger. And that, to me, is just always going to be, unless he can really level up and change, which he still has time to do, it is going to be a hindrance for him.”

With critiques coming from every corner regarding Ian Garry’s performance, do you think the Irishman is ready for a title shot, or will he need to prove himself one more time? Share your thoughts below.