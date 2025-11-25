Ian Garry Puts a Dent in Islam Makhachev’s Plans for UFC WW Title Defense Against Kamaru Usman

Ian Machado Garry didn’t just win in Qatar; he walked out of the arena believing he had cracked the UFC’s welterweight hierarchy. But when Islam Makhachev suggested Kamaru Usman as his desired first opponent, ‘The Future’ took it personally. To him, it was more than just a poor choice; it was an insult to what he believes he has already earned.

Following the biggest win of his career, Garry has been more vocal than ever about where he stands in the division. The 28-year-old believes the new champion should fight him next, not a former champion who has only one win after years of losses. And when given the mic, Garry didn’t disguise the frustration building behind the scenes, ripping squarely at Usman’s claim to the throne.

Ian Garry shuts down Kamaru Usman’s title ambitions

When Ariel Helwani said Kamaru Usman‘s name, Ian Garry didn’t even blink. “Kamaru Usman is irrelevant,” he said clearly before presenting his case piece by piece. “He’s had one win since 2021. He’s the last one on the list who deserves a title shot. The fact that we’re even mentioning his name in this title conversation is b——-.”

There was no dodging or politeness, just raw annoyance at the idea of “The Nigerian Nightmare” leapfrogging him. And he did not stop there. The 28-year-old made it clear that even Usman’s legacy did not make him a priority in 2025. “With all due respect, he can sit the f— back at the end of the line,” he added.

“Fight someone up the rankings—but there is no way on God’s green earth that he is fighting for a world title next. Not when I’m here.” To “The Future,” the problem isn’t personal but rather one of simple math. He’s 17-1, undefeated at welterweight, and recently demolished a former champion for 15 minutes straight.

That is why he keeps saying that no one has handled Belal Muhammad in the same way he did. “Nobody has beat him everywhere,” Garry told the media at the UFC Qatar post-event press conference. “I showed against a former champion of this division, the No. 1 welterweight on the planet, and I wiped the floor with him for 15 minutes.”

To Ian Garry, that performance was more than just a win; it was the type of statement that the UFC typically rewards with a title opportunity. And now, as Islam Makhachev awaits the UFC to choose his first challenger, ‘The Future’ is doing everything he can to keep the talk from shifting back to nostalgic picks or past champions.

He wants the Dagestani next. He believes he has earned it. And if the UFC decides to go differently, particularly with Usman, Garry appears ready to keep reminding everyone why his name should be on the contract. However, while Islam Makhachev remains a future option, another champion is already looking forward to fighting Ian Garry.

Khamzat Chimaev’s threat to Ian Machado Garry after the UFC Qatar brawl

While Ian Garry is after Islam Makhachev, another champion has already come after him—and with far more heat. Their backstage run-in at UFC Qatar began innocently enough: Garry thanked Arman Tsarukyan, exchanged a quick laugh with Khamzat Chimaev, and kept on walking. But as security closed in, the mood changed. ‘Borz’ shoved Garry, who yelled back, and Qatar had a hallway main event.

By the time both men reached their respective press conferences, the tension had escalated into open fire. Chimaev mocked ‘The Future’ as a Conor McGregor imitator before doubling down in a now-deleted tweet: “White boy, you will not survive one minute in my world.” It was a quick transition from a pleasant hello to a firm warning—the type “Borz” rarely gives without meaning it.

But even if the post vanished, the message didn’t. And ‘The Future’ did not let it pass. He described Chimaev’s reaction as “little d— energy,” stating that a champion should not lose his cool over a tap on the back. “You don’t need these anger management issues. Be a man,” he said back. Just like that, the situation became even messier: one champion shoving him backstage, another watching from the top, and Ian Garry caught in the thick of both storms.