Ian Garry Questions Dana White’s Islam Makhachev Injury Claim After White House Fight Drama

The drama surrounding the UFC’s White House card has taken another turn, this time bringing Ian Garry into the spotlight alongside Islam Makhachev. What was already a heated back-and-forth between Ilia Topuria and Makhachev after a failed superfight has grown into something bigger, with ‘The Future’ questioning whether the champion’s injury narrative even adds up.

For weeks, the story surrounding the June 14 White House event has been hazy. Ilia Topuria claimed he went to bed expecting to fight Makhachev, only to wake up to find out that Justin Gaethje had replaced him. The Russian, on the other hand, pushed back strongly, stating that he accepted the fight and that ‘El Matador’ had pulled out over financial disagreements.

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“I’m tired of hearing made-up stories from Topuria and his team,” he wrote on X. “I got the call and accepted the fight at the White House.

“The next day, I was told he asked for an unrealistic purse. The UFC declined, and he pulled out.”

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That statement was meant to shut down the narrative—but instead, it opened the door for Ian Garry.

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The Irish contender didn’t openly criticize the narrative. Instead, he focused on something more subtle: the timeline.

The reigning welterweight champion had been widely expected to miss the White House card due to a hand injury, with a return scheduled for later this summer. Dana White has stood by the injury claim, doubling down after UFC London that Islam Makhachev will return only when he’s fully ready.

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“Islam’s coming back from an injury, a hand injury,” White said. “As soon as he’s ready, we’ll figure out what’s next for him.”

But, if Islam Makhachev actually accepted the fight for June, as he claims, then how serious could that injury really be?

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“So your hand is fine then?” Garry fired back on X. “No more excuses see you August.”

It was a short response, but one that landed hard. In a single line, ‘The Future’ moved the focus away from Ilia Topuria and onto Islam Makhachev’s credibility, essentially pointing out what he sees as a contradiction between the injury narrative and the champion’s words.

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And this isn’t just trash talk. Ian Garry has been pushing for a bout with the Russian for several months. After defeating prominent names such as Carlos Prates and Belal Muhammad, he has established himself as a leading contender at 170 pounds. Despite this momentum, a title shot remains just out of reach.

Now, with Islam Makhachev involved in several storylines and no confirmed opponent, ‘The Future’ sees an opportunity. The bigger picture is simple: the White House card created multiple storylines rather than just one. Topuria vs. Makhachev may have fallen apart, but the aftermath has reignited old rivalries, questions, and pressure on the champion.

And, if Ian Garry gets his way, this won’t end with tweets. It will end inside the Octagon once the excuses, real or not, are finally out of the way. But till then, he is wearing his detective hat and spending every moment trying to debunk the injured narrative that the Dagestani is trying to run.

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Ian Garry uses Islam Makhachev’s training footage to call out time wasting

If the tweets weren’t enough, Ian Garry has been making his case elsewhere. Long before this latest exchange, he had already started to question the injury narrative, as he exposed what he believed to be visual proof.

After a video showing Makhachev hitting the heavy bag with both hands quickly circulated online, it only fueled Ian Garry’s suspicions. The Irishman didn’t hesitate to react. Sharing the clip on his social media, he put up a poll for his fans, questioning whether the champion was truly injured or just “wasting time.”

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It wasn’t just a jab; it was a deliberate attempt to change public perception. In Garry’s eyes, the timing didn’t add up. If the hand injury was bad enough to prevent him from fighting in a major card, training like that led to more questions than answers.

Still, the situation remains far from clear. But with Ian Garry pushing the narrative from the outside and aggressively calling it out, the pressure continues to build. Until a fight is signed, the debate isn’t going anywhere—and ‘The Future’ seems determined to keep it alive every step of the way.