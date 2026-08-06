Ian Garry’s Wife Reveals Allan Nascimento’s Impact on UFC Welterweight’s Health Struggle, Pays Touching Tribute

The MMA world was left devastated following the tragic death of UFC fighter Allan Nascimento. On Monday, reports confirmed that the Brazilian flyweight was found unresponsive at his home in São Paulo, with subsequent reports suggesting that the UFC fighter had suffered a heart attack. Following the 34-year-old’s untimely passing, tributes have poured in from all across the MMA world, with the latest and most heartfelt one coming from Layla Machado Garry, the wife of UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry.

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Sharing a photo of herself, Ian Garry, and Nascimento at Chute Boxe on Instagram, Layla reflected on the Brazilian’s kindness and empathy and revealed the important role he played during one of the most difficult periods of Garry’s career. In the caption, she recalled how Nascimento became a pillar of support for them when Garry contracted pneumonia during preparations for his UFC 296 bout against Vicente Luque in 2023.

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“There is a phrase well-known in the world of fighting: ‘When the grid door closes, you’re alone in there.’ This is not true,” she wrote. “From the brink of Tatame, I witnessed an incredible bond between a steadfast family of fighters. Kickboxing is different. These guys have each other’s backs. The Chuteboxe family is unique thanks to men like Allan. Generous, empathetic, and intelligent men. Men that ask if you’re okay and take time to check on each other. Allan was extremely attentive and supportive.

“He prepared breakfast for the whole crew every morning during Ian’s fight camp, and when Ian contracted pneumonia, Allan stood by his side, helping him make tough decisions, hour after hour. Allan listened keenly whenever someone spoke. He was always present and an exemplary teammate. He has set a standard in kickboxing. A powerful and beautiful example of fellowship.”

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Rather than focusing on Nascimento’s accomplishments inside the Octagon, Layla’s tribute painted a picture of the man he was away from competition, a teammate who quietly looked after everyone around him. The post once again highlights the kind of pure soul Allan Nascimento was.

Although the Dublin native has never explicitly spoken about his relationship with ‘Puro Osso,’ his descriptions of the atmosphere at Chute Boxe in São Paulo and the support Garry received during his early days there strongly suggest Nascimento played a meaningful role in his early UFC journey.

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The 28-year-old previously trained at the renowned MMA gym Kill Cliff. However, he switched to Chute Boxe in 2023 after being inspired by Charles Oliveira, a veteran of the renoned gym alongside Nascimento. While Garry’s admiration for the former lightweight champion initially drew him to the gym, he soon began referring to the entire team as “family.”

Imago UFC Fight Night – Garcia vs Onama LAS VEGAS, NV – OCT 1: Allan Nascimento and Cody Durden meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Garcia vs Onama on November 1, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Las Vegas, NV UFC Apex LAS VEGAS, NV United States Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

By the time ‘The Future’ arrived, Nascimento was already an established member of Chute Boxe, having trained under head coach Diego Lima for 16 long years. As one of the senior members of the team, he helped welcome and support newcomers like Garry.

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Chute Boxe’s tribute following Allan Nascimento’s passing also highlighted the 34-year-old’s selfless nature and the support he offered his teammates by describing him as “inspiring.”

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For Garry, the passing of a close teammate would understandably be devastating. However, a massive challenge awaiting him against Islam Makhachev at UFC 330 next weekend demands that he be prepared and focused. Capturing UFC gold would undoubtedly carry extra emotional significance for the Irishman in the wake of Nascimento’s passing. However, not everyone is able to do the same.

Charles Oliveira withdrew from Arman Tsarukyan fight to mourn Allan Nascimento’s death

Nascimento’s death has also reportedly affected one of Chute Boxe’s biggest stars, Charles Oliveira. Right after the Brazilian fighter’s passing, Oliveira took to social media to pay tribute to Allan Nascimento and express his grief. However, few could have imagined that he would pull out of a fight with Arman Tsarukyan, a matchup that could have propelled him back into title contention.

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The promotion announced the UFC 331 card, which will be headlined by flyweight champion Joshua Van defending his title against former champion Alexandre Pantoja on September 19. In the co-main event, Arman Tsarukyan will now be taking on Mauricio Ruffy.

After the Armenian’s matchup against the No. 10-ranked lightweight became a major talking point, with many fans questioning why Tsarukyan was facing an opponent ranked so far below him. But reports had finalized a fight with Charles Oliveira instead. But it all changed on Monday with Nascimento’s death.

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“BREAKING: Charles Oliveira pulled out of the Arman Tsarukyan rematch yesterday, and the UFC had Mauricio Ruffy signed as the replacement within a day,” Knockout Alerts posted on Instagram, crediting Brazilian outlet @leoguimaraesmma. “Reports point to the recent passing of his Chute Boxe teammate Allan Nascimento as the reason behind the withdrawal.”

This further illustrate the profound impact Nascimento’s death has had on the Chute Boxe family. For now, the MMA community continues to remember not only the fighter Allan Nascimento was, but also the teammate whose compassion left a lasting impression on everyone around him.