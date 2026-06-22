Ian Garry Struggles to Convince Fans as Bold Prediction for Islam Makhachev Fight Backfires

The legendary Ireland vs. Dagestan feud is now entering a new era, but Ian Garry is having a difficult time convincing the public that he is the man to rewrite history. Ahead of his massive fight against double-champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 330 on August 15, the undefeated Irishman delivered a bold promo video on Instagram outlining just how he plans to shock the world.

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The stakes for this fight are extremely high. The Dagestani phenom recently moved up to welterweight and took the belt from Jack Della Maddalena, tying the legendary Anderson Silva for the UFC’s longest win streak in history. If he beats ‘The Future’, he will shatter the record. But Ian Garry believes Makhachev has never fought anyone like him before. In fact, the Irishman wants to beat Islam Makhachev in his own world.

“I don’t think Islam has a lot of weaknesses,” Garry said. “He’s never fought someone as long and tall as me. He’s not fought someone as fast as me; he’s not fought someone who has the distance management, the boxing capabilities, the head movement that I do.

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“Then also there’s the takedown defense. He might get me down; I hope he does. Because I want to prove to the world that he can’t submit me. I want to prove to the world that I can get back up. I want to prove to the world that I can beat him in his own world.”

Now that’s already a bold claim to make, but ‘The Future’ went even further to double down on his prediction.

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“I don’t care how long he’s trained in that area,” he added. “I don’t care if he is an internationally recognized master of sambo or not. I’m going to bounce him on his skull.

“I’m going to take his title. I’m going to take his throne, and I’m going to finish that consecutive win streak, and I’ll always be the guy that stopped history from happening.”

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Ian Garry is looking to secure the ultimate revenge for his country after Conor McGregor and Paul Hughes both fell short against the Dagestani camp in their fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Usman Nurmagomedov, respectively.

And even though oddsmakers currently have ‘The Future’ listed as a moderate underdog, recent massive championship upsets such as Justin Gaethje dethroning Ilia Topuria and Sean Strickland defeating Khamzat Chimaev only prove that nothing is a sure thing in 2026. But that doesn’t mean everyone is convinced as well.

Fight fans are massively skeptical of Ian Garry’s grappling wishes

As soon as the video hit the internet, the comment sections erupted, with a large portion of the MMA world laughing at Ian Garry’s bizarre desire to get taken down by a master grappler.

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“This is the same overconfident promo every challenger gives before getting smashed by Islam Makhachev,” one fan noted on X. Another clapped back at the idea of ‘The Future’ inviting the ground game: “Gonna be so easy for Islam to hold him down with those long limbs.”

Another chimed in with, “He’s gonna submit Garry. He will be too strong.” Others questioned the psychological aspect of the video, asking, “Is he trying to convince us or himself? Lmao.” One fan dropped a bold prediction, “Ian won’t even see the championship rounds, mark my words.”

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Nonetheless, Ian Garry has a devoted following that believes his physical attributes will prove to be a logistical nightmare for the champion.

“Ian Garry is much bigger than Islam; he can complicate things for him quite a bit,” a fan argued. Another fan pointed out the striking dynamic: “Reach + speed could be real problems for Islam on the feet.”

Some even predicted a tactical masterclass, even if they didn’t buy the knockout hype: “You’re gonna win, but you’re not fooling anyone with the ‘KO’ gimmick, Ian via 48-27.” Another added, “Islam will be shown levels he could never fathom.”

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Talking a big game against a dominant champion is part of the job, but actively rooting for Islam Makhachev to put you on your back is a brutally high-risk gamble. Come August 15, we’ll find out whether ‘The Future’ is a visionary or just the next victim on a historic resume.