Ian Garry’s Wife Layla Machado Clarified Ex-Husband Richard Cullen Living Situation After Rumors Flared Up Last Year

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry and his English presenter wife, Layla Machado Garry, have quickly become one of the most talked-about couples in the MMA world. In a space where both partners have strong but different ties to the sports industry, their relationship stands out. Despite a 14-year age gap, Ian (27) and Layla (42) have remained close and supportive of each other. However, their age difference has also drawn judgment and made them frequent subjects of public gossip.

The situation escalated in late 2023 when their relationship became the center of controversy. A UFC middleweight star called out the Irishman and Layla Machado Garry over a book Layla had written years earlier, titled ‘How to Be a WAG’, which some critics interpreted as a guide on how to be a “gold digger.” In a lengthy video, Sean Strickland went even further, harshly criticizing Layla and advising the Irishman to stay away from her. The former 185lbs champion used strong language and made disturbing claims about Garry’s personal life, stating:

“Now I’m finding out you’re 26, she’s f—ing 40. The ex-f—ing husband lives with you, and you took the last name (Machado). Motherf—er, she wrote a book on how to be a WAG — I didn’t know what a WAG was until now, dude. This s–t ain’t right, dude. She’s a succubus. You got to run away, bro.”

Strickland’s explosive remarks caused the controversy to grow even bigger, with other fighters, including Colby Covington, weighing in and further damaging the couple’s reputation within the MMA community. As the rumors intensified, Layla publicly addressed the situation. In a video message last year, she firmly denied the claims:

“Some bu—hit things that people have been saying — that my ex-husband lives with us. No, he doesn’t, and no, he never has.” She continued: “You are just making it up, inventing it completely. The idea that my current husband, Ian, took my ex-husband’s name — wild. I am pretty sure most of you listening to that are going, ‘Surely not, surely nobody believed that.’ And a lot of the things I saw were people saying, ‘This can’t be true.'”

Layla went on to explain: “You know, when it feels like it can’t be true, it’s probably not. The fact that people then said it with authority, like it’s a news story — wild. It’s stupid, and it’s a lie.”

Before marrying Ian Garry, people knew Layla Machado Garry as Layla Anna-Lee. She previously tied the knot with Richard Cullen in 2014, and the two share a son. Although they eventually went their separate ways, Cullen still remains involved in ‘The Future’s professional setup today — a detail that has fueled ongoing speculation. Addressing another widespread misconception, Layla confirmed that “Machado” is her own maiden name, not linked to her ex-husband.

As for Ian Garry adopting “Machado” into his name, it had nothing to do with Cullen. Instead, it was about strengthening the family bond at home. Speaking to CBS Sports, ‘The Future’ explained the heartfelt reason behind the decision: “I only did it because I wanted my son and my stepson to really feel connected. I didn’t want them going through life with two separate surnames. I feel like there is a little bit of a disconnect.”

Despite their efforts to put the rumors to rest, the chatter hasn’t completely died down. Speculation around Richard Cullen’s role in Ian Garry’s team continues to swirl. However, ‘The Future’ isn’t leaving the narrative in anyone else’s hands — he’s ready to set the record straight himself.

Ian Garry opened up about his relationship with his wife’s ex-husband

While the controversy surrounding Ian Garry adopting Layla Machado Garry’s maiden name may have been exaggerated, the rumors about the trio living under the same roof seem to carry a bit more truth. It’s no secret that the Irishman, Layla, and her ex-husband, Richard Cullen, have traveled extensively together. In fact, back in 2021, Layla publicly introduced Cullen, a renowned performance nutritionist, as part of her extended family. ‘The Future’ has always been respectful of the bond between his stepson and his biological father.

Rather than causing disruption, he welcomed Cullen’s continued presence because of his undeniable expertise. Cullen’s skills have made a real impact on Garry’s career, helping him achieve smoother weight cuts and improved performances inside the Octagon.

Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri on SHAK MMA, Ian Garry addressed the situation, saying: “He’s an elite performance nutritionist and he’s really f—-ng good at what he does. To the point where we’ve done every single weight cut for the UFC, and they’ve been easier every single time. We’ve worked phenomenally together, and I’m very proud of the work we’ve done.”

Now that the controversies surrounding his relationship are behind him, Ian Garry is focused on moving past his only loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. He’s set to make his return to the Octagon this weekend at UFC Kansas, where he’ll face Carlos Prates. Can ‘The Future’ bounce back and clinch the victory? Stay tuned for more updates.