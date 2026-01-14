Iconic UFC Venue Gets New Name After Dana White Secures $100M Multi-Year Deal

The UFC APEX has undergone a name change. Dana White revealed on Tuesday that the facility situated in Las Vegas is now called the Meta APEX as part of a five-year agreement with the tech company. The rebranding signifies a major change for a building that was a lifeline for the UFC during the pandemic and that has since facilitated hundreds of fights. And along with the name change, the partnership implies that substantial improvements are in store for the facility.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Doors at the Meta APEX will be open to the public, and fans will be able to enter the venue. The previous 30,000-square-foot venue mainly catered to UFC Fight Nights, Dana White’s Contender Series, and The Ultimate Fighter as an invitation-only studio. UFC is now planning to enlarge the venue with a public capacity of about 1,000, while planning to offer public ticketing at the same time. Furthermore, the space will act as the venue for Zuffa Boxing events and UFC’s expanding BJJ series, which will be conducted under the new Meta branding.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Dana White’s Meta deal really means

In a video posted to X, White kept the announcement brief and direct. “What’s up, everybody? Happy 2026,” he began. “So as we go into the new year, the home of the contender series, the home of some fight nights, the home of Zuffa Boxing, UFC BJJ, will now be called the Meta APEX. We’ve done a five-year deal with Meta, so welcome to the new Meta APEX.”

The partnership extends UFC and Meta’s existing relationship, which began in 2025 when Meta became the promotion’s “Official Fan Technology Partner.” That deal brought VR experiences via Meta Quest, AI-driven features, and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses integrations. Now, the rebrand takes things further with physical upgrades and expanded public access to the venue itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some MMA fans were surprised and immediately criticized the UFC’s brand and logo change. The new brand was called “soulless.” They argued the APEX already feels too sterile and corporate compared to traditional arenas. Others questioned the UFC’s investment in the facility. They suggested the promotion should divert resources to stadium events with real crowds instead. Facebook and Twitter replies included jokes about Zuckerberg and complaints that Dana White prioritizes sponsorship money over fans.

Still, the deal signals UFC’s commitment to the APEX as a long-term production hub with Zuffa Boxing and UFC BJJ needing a permanent home base in Las Vegas. With that said, the Meta APEX deal was not just an isolated event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dana White’s Meta deal comes as UFC reshapes global agendas

Just a few days before Dana White declared the partnership, the UFC made global news with a different story altogether. France moved the 2026 G7 summit date by one day in order to hold a UFC event at the White House. This move, however, revealed the exact reason why Meta is wagering $100 million on the UFC’s future. If a combat sports organization can influence the scheduling of diplomatic meetings, corporate partners will surely take notice.

Initially, the G7 summit was going to take place from June 14 to 16 in Evian-les-Bains, France. However, President Trump chose to celebrate his 80th birthday with a UFC event in the White House on the same date, so France decided to move the summit to June 15-17 instead. A White House spokesperson said that G7 partners had “kindly shifted dates to accommodate the U.S. President’s schedule.” France mentioned “consultations with G7 partners” as the reason for the change, but did not refer to the UFC directly. However, the timeline makes it clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, this remarkable accommodation is indicative of UFC’s increasing impact on American culture and politics. Meta is not just purchasing the rights to a fight venue. With such power, the tech giant is strategically partnering with a brand that can even sway international dialogues.

Both stories point to the same reality. UFC has transformed from a niche combat league into a global cultural powerhouse. Meanwhile, Meta’s five-year APEX investment signals confidence in UFC’s continued growth. Whether fans embrace the corporate rebrand or not, the trend is undeniable. UFC’s influence now extends far beyond the cage. Accordingly, Meta wants a front-row seat for whatever comes next. The UFC is betting on combat sports’ rising dominance with the Meta APEX, making it more than just a name change.