“I’d Be Devastated”: Jon Jones Confesses on Inability to Tackle a UFC Loss With Tom Aspinall Waiting on Sidelines

Jon Jones has made Tom Aspinall wait enough. He claims he wants to be compensated well, which doesn’t seem to be happening. Others argue that he’s afraid of the interim champion, who’s a heavyweight fighter in his prime. Well, that might just be true because Jones may have proven himself to be the most deadly fighter inside the Octagon, but he claims to have a fear of being on the losing side of a fight.

Jon Jones revealed a bit about his mentality recently and admitted that he’s addicted to winning. “I don’t think I can ever be a person who loves fighting as a non-winner. For me, I’m so connected to winning,” he stated on the DeepCut with VicBlends podcast. He claims to understand that the dangers of having a mentality that’s obsessed with winning can create complications.

Furthermore, the undisputed UFC champion has also witnessed how fighters react and get patted on the back for their valiant performances after a defeat. He cannot picture himself in that position. The reason behind that is the fact that Jon Jones is afraid that he might struggle mentally and remain unsatisfied with himself if he ever succumbs to a loss.

“It’s probably not even healthy, you know. I see fighters that take losses, and they smile and they hug their wives… ‘Hey, better luck next time.’ If I were to ever lose, I would be devastated. I’d be angry. I’d be upset and depressed,” Jon Jones added. “That’s just my winning nature. For me, it’s do it with all your heart. Do it at the highest level. Do it to the best of your ability or don’t do it at all.”

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – March 5: Jon Jones at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : Event on March 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States.Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx SPP_157509

Well, Jon Jones did not directly talk about his fear of losing to Tom Aspinall specifically, but his fear is real. At this stage of his career, there are more chances of him losing a fight than winning it since he’s in the twilight stage of his MMA run. But an MMA legend has advised Jones to fight Tom Aspinall not for anybody else, but for himself.

MMA legend advises Jon Jones to fight Tom Aspinall

The aforementioned admission from Jon Jones doesn’t just show his fear of losing, but also his goal to show the world that he’s the greatest of all time. MMA pioneer Bas Rutten has no doubts in that regard, and that’s why he wants ‘Bones’ to accept the fight against Tom Aspinall. Because if he doesn’t go through with it, the fight community will be talking about it for a long time.

“He also knows it’s going to be a very tough fight. Aspinall is a very impressive fighter… He has to do it, and eventually I think he will do it because otherwise there will always be the doubt. Was he afraid of him? And that’s the one thing fighters do not want to retire with,” Bas Rutten told ‘Submission Radio’. “I can guarantee that. I think it’s better to retire on a loss.”

Well, this saga will continue until the fans get the fight that they want. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how Toim Aspinall reacts to these statements, since he’s pretty active on social media. It will be pretty interesting. But in the meantime, what do you think about Jones’ confession? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.