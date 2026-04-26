‘Idiot’ Dana White Triggers Outrage With Tone Deaf Reaction to DC Shooting: “Psycho Vibes”

Dana White has built a career around selling violence as spectacle. The UFC’s DNA includes chaos, intensity, and raw adrenaline, and few people embrace that energy as openly as the promotion’s CEO. But this time, many fans believe he seriously misread the moment.

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The head honcho was at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner when panic erupted following reports of a gunman at the Washington Hilton. President Donald Trump was rushed from the stage when armed officers stormed through the room. It was, by all indications, a terrifying security situation.

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However, when Dana White later described what had happened, his reaction left many stunned.

“Inside, they started up,” he said. “All of a sudden it just started getting noisy, tables getting flipped over, guys running in with guns, and they were screaming, ‘Get down.’ I didn’t get down.

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“It was f—— awesome. I literally took every minute of it in, and it was a pretty crazy unique experience.

That was the line that shifted the conversation. Fans instantly reacted against the UFC CEO, not because he shared his experience, but because of the way he presented it.

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A fan wrote, “This was my first Trump shooting, amazing stuff” is really psycho vibes, wtf!” Another added, “Dana White is an idiot of massive proportion.” More chimed in as they couldn’t digest the words said by Dana White, as they wrote, “How is it awesome, Uncle @danawhite?” and “Dana White has to be the most degen on the planet.”

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Calling a shooting scare “awesome” struck many as tone-deaf, especially because Dana White is now preparing to host the UFC’s historic White House card in June—a major event that is already scheduled to operate under extreme security measures.

So, this fan called it out: “Dana White thinking a shooting is ‘f—– awesome’ as if he wasn’t planning to put on a UFC event at the White House.” Seems like a total lack of awareness of how this affects the UFC.”

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For critics, celebrating such chaos as fascinating entertainment showed a lack of awareness about the gravity of the situation. So, as expected, the backlash kept on coming. A fan wrote, “Glorifying a security incident like it’s entertainment isn’t a good look.”

More joined in with comments such as, “This s— just gets weirder and weirder,” “Dude has a fetish for violence,” and “The dude sounds like such a moron.” As per fans, Dana White has become too comfortable treating real-world danger like just another cage-side thrill. That’s why this didn’t go well.

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Had White simply described the surreal nature of the moment, few would have cared. But calling it “f—— awesome” was definitely not the answer. And when you’re just weeks away from hosting the biggest UFC event in history at the White House, that kind of messaging is sure to raise eyebrows—not just among fans, but among anyone thinking seriously about safety.

However, it seems like Dana White is just too busy enjoying the dinner hosted by Donald Trump. After all, the UFC CEO also confirmed that the lingering uncertainty about the permit to host a fight at the White House has finally met its conclusion.

Dana White’s June 14 White House card is now official

For all the backlash Dana White received over his comments, Dana White still managed to get fans the biggest UFC White House update of the night. Speaking with the media, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, standing alongside none other than the UFC CEO, confirmed that the lingering permit issues have been resolved.

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The paperwork has been signed, and the White House card for June 14 is now official. This is significant because, until now, federal coordination and all the logistics of hosting a fight card on White House grounds created considerable uncertainty surrounding the event. But now, Burgum’s comments eliminated all doubt.

“This is going to be spectacular,” Doug Burgum stated. “A hundred years from now, they’re going to be talking about June 14, 2026.”

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With official clearance in place, the attention is completely on implementation. The UFC no longer has to question whether the event will take place. Now it’s time to deliver on Dana White’s promise of “the greatest show on earth” on one of the most symbolic stages in America.