“If I Had Khabib Money”: Ex-UFC Double Champ Gets Honest About Delaying Retirement for Family

“He made so much money that he didn’t have to fight anymore,” said Dana White last year. UFC CEO Dana White explained why UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov decided to stay retired after accumulating a wealth of nearly 50 million, even as many of his peers returned to competition. However, not every UFC legend enjoys that kind of fortune. In fact, a former double champ recently shared the challenges fighters face when they delay retirement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Over the years, many fighters left their mark on MMA, but few achieved the level of financial security and widespread respect that Khabib Nurmagomedov enjoyed. He retired in 2021 after his father passed away due to COVID-19 complications. Even though Dana White tried to lure him back, Khabib refused to return because he had already earned enough money. On the other hand, Henry Cejudo works hard to sell his mineral water brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry Cejudo’s mission to secure his family’s future

“I’ve always said this publicly: I would have never come back,” Henry Cejudo told MMA Fighting at RAF Backstage while holding his mineral water brand, One Water. “So it’s not-the love of the game, it’s the love of the family, it’s the love of having that lifestyle that you want for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

If I had Khabib money, I’d be done because I’ve done everything. To go back and take a bunch of L’s, it sucks, but for family you’ll do anything. I’ve said this publicly, I would have never come back. It’s not the love of the game, it’s the love of the family.”

Henry Cejudo grew up in a humble and struggling household and faced many challenges. He was raised by his mother, along with his six siblings, in poverty with an alcoholic father, which pushed him to work hard and make a name for himself first in wrestling and then in MMA.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Now, even as a former bantamweight and flyweight champion, ‘Triple C’ focuses on providing for his two children. He raises a daughter, America Maria Cejudo, and a son, Enzo Carlos Cejudo. In fact, Henry Cejudo wants them to have a better life, so he works to earn money at the level of Khabib Nurmagomedov. That’s why Cejudo remains active in sports even after his UFC career.

ADVERTISEMENT

But reality proves harsher. ‘The Eagle’ carved out a unique path. He rose from the mountains of Dagestan to fight in America’s biggest MMA promotion. Moreover, his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 229 skyrocketed his fame and cemented him as a household name in the “Muslim world.”

“He hit Saudi, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar, and they rained [money] on him,” Dana White said, highlighting Khabib Nurmagomedov’s incredible earnings. Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin showered him with gifts, cars, and property, including assets worth 20 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Much of Khabib’s wealth stems from that iconic fight. He then used this fortune to invest in his village, building infrastructure and development.

How Khabib Nurmagomedov used his Conor McGregor fight earnings

ADVERTISEMENT

Conor McGregor fought Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 after a heated back-and-forth between them. The fight card, which took place on October 6, 2018, generated the highest gate for the UFC at the time. Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor by submitting him in the fourth round.

While the post-fight scene was controversial, the promotion earned $86.4 million from the event. Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly earned $6.6 million from the fight. Since then, Khabib Nurmagomedov has invested that money into a gym in Dagestan’s Makhachkala region.

“Khabib made a new road now, he spent a lot of money there,” Islam Makhachev told MMA Junkie. “All his career, he trained so hard, fought, made good money. Now he spends it. And he also said it’s not some business project, it’s just something he enjoys. You know, it’s close to his village. He made a beautiful place, and all summer it’s busy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview, the host asked Islam Makhachev if the money came from Conor McGregor’s fight, and Makhachev smiled. Now, Khabib Nurmagomedov already follows in his father’s footsteps. So how do you see him? Will he become a better fighter or a better coach? Share your thoughts below.