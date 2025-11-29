Ilia Topuria Accused of Ducking Arman Tsarukyan by Former Two-Time Champ Despite UFC 324 Personal Confession

No explanation can save Ilia Topuria from scrutiny. For months, people wondered who Ilia Topuria would defend his title against. While Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje made their case for getting a title shot, Arman Tsarukiyan defeated Dan Hooker to earn the right. People expected Tsarukiyan and Topuria to meet in the Octagon to kickstart UFC’s Paramount era in January with UFC 324. However, ‘El Matador’ quickly dropped a bomb.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I won’t be fighting in the first quarter of next year,” Topuria wrote on X. “I’m going through a difficult moment in my personal life. I want to focus on my children and resolve this situation as soon as possible.” Despite the explanation, all bets were off, and people had made up their minds, including former two-time UFC champion TJ Dillashaw. The 39-year-old appeared in the Jaxxon Podcast recently, where he accused Topuria of ducking Tsarukiyan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria is threatened by Arman Tsarukyan

Speaking to Dillashaw, host Bear Degidio brought up Ilia Topuria’s earlier comments about potentially facing Islam Makhachev at welterweight. While moving up would give Topuria a chance to chase gold in a third weight class, Dillashaw wasn’t convinced. “Stupid. He’s not moving up,” Dillashaw said confidently. “Like, come on. There [are] too many horses in the stable at 170.” That led Degidio to ask whether Topuria might be avoiding certain matchups.

“I do think so [Topuria is running from Tsarukyan],” Dillashaw responded. Even though he acknowledged Topuria as the most skilled fighter among the current crop of fighters in UFC, Dillashaw believes the champion doesn’t want to risk a loss. “But I do think he is threatened by Arman. Arman’s big, he’s strong, he’s great at the weight class, his boxing is clean, great grappling. It’s a tough fight for him.”

For Dillashaw, the Spaniard potentially jumping to 170 simply makes no sense. “To where he can go to 70s, maybe he doesn’t get the win. It doesn’t make sense to me. The only fight for Ilia Topuria right now is Arman,” he told Degidio during the podcast. Yet whether Topuria is truly running with his tail between his legs or not, Tsarukiyan still can’t catch a break—and his situation has only worsened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago June 5, 2025, Madrid, Spain: Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC fighter, Ilia Topuria attends WOW 20 Madrid press conference at Teatro Amaya in Madrid. Madrid Spain – ZUMAs197 20250605_aaa_s197_022 Copyright: xAtilanoxGarciax

As previously reported, Topuria is expected to return in the spring or summer, potentially headlining the UFC White House card. He will likely defend his belt there. His opponent? While Tsarukiyan was supposed to be next in line, the UFC has now announced that Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will battle for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324 in January. The winner will earn the next title shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That means Tsarukiyan, despite being the No. 1 contender, has effectively been pushed aside. Perhaps a consequence of withdrawing from his earlier booking with Islam Makhachev. Even now, Tsarukiyan appears baffled by the UFC’s decision to overlook him.

Paddy Pimblett mocks Tsarukyan after title shot snub

Paddy Pimblett didn’t hesitate to poke fun at Arman Tsarukyan after leapfrogging him for an interim lightweight title shot at UFC 324. Tsarukyan has spent the past month criticizing Pimblett’s skillset, even saying the undefeated UFC star “sucks” after his win over Dan Hooker. But when the interim opportunity came, it was Tsarukyan who was left sidelined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pimblett took full advantage of the moment, posting on X. “You like apples? @ArmanUfc 🍎🤣,” he wrote. Clearly frustrated, Tsarukyan responded to his snub, writing, “make it make sense 🤦🏻‍♂️” Pimblett enters UFC 324 after a TKO victory over Michael Chandler, and Justin Gaethje comes in riding a unanimous decision win over Rafael Fiziev.

Clearly, Arman Tsarukiyan is not having the best time. At least, TJ Dillashaw has his back, as the Ilia Topuria ducking narrative deepens. Perhaps this could give birth to an even bigger fight for the Armenian, but for now, he will be watching from the sidelines. Do you agree with Dillashaw?