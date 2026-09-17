Ilia Topuria Accuses Justin Gaethje of Cheating, Announces Update on UFC Return

The return of Ilia Topuria has been generating some serious anticipation. Recently, Dana White has already confirmed that ‘El Matador’ is ready to fight. Plus, yesterday, the Georgian-Spaniard’s trainer, Jesus Gallo, discussed a February 2027 comeback. However, while those developments have been unfolding, the former two-division champ remained relatively quiet — until now.

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Taking to X, Topuria shared an update about his comeback, but not in a measured fashion. In doing so, he accused Justin Gaethje of tampering with his gloves during their UFC White House lightweight championship bout on June 14th.

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“Final medical tests done,” Topuria wrote. “I’m back. To all the clowns who’ve been talking s–t and counting me out this whole time, here I am. Now let’s see who’s got the balls. Thanks to everyone for the support. Next time I’ll make sure they check Justin’s gloves so he doesn’t put anything weird on them. See you soon.”

Ilia Topuria’s 180-day medical suspension was set to end in December. So, with his medical tests finally completed, he can now get back to active competition. However, the interesting part is how blatantly he accused Gaethje of tampering with his gloves, something that would be extremely difficult to pull off under the UFC’s current level of scrutiny.

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Imago UFC Freedom 250 WASHINGTON, DC – June 14, 2026 : Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria meet in the octagon for a 5-round bout at UFC Freedom 250 at The White House South Lawn on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Louis Grasse/PXImages WASHINGTON, DC The White House South Lawn DC USA Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

At every event, officials meticulously inspect the gloves and ensure they represent the exact model the promotion has provided to the fighters. Inspectors also monitor the application of gauze and hand wraps in the locker room to ensure no alterations are made. Finally, once the gloves are approved, officials issue a physical signature confirming that they are untampered. After all those checks, a cageside official inspects the gloves once again before the athletes enter the Octagon.

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With all those precautions in place, it’s almost impossible for Justin Gaethje and his team to tamper with his gloves, especially at an event like UFC Freedom 250, where security was even more rigid than usual. So, unless Topuria backs his accusation with evidence, his claim remains unsubstantiated.

Still, it’s not the first time Topuria has accused someone of cheating.

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Previously, the former two-division champion called some Dagestani fighters “super cheaters,” excluding Khabib at UFC 308 media day, taking a dig at their history of alleged steroid use. In fact, the precedent of fighters accusing their opponents after a loss isn’t new.

Deontay Wilder famously alleged that Tyson Fury tampered with his gloves during their 2020 rematch. Using this narrative, Wilder also demanded a rematch. In that case, it won’t be a stretch to say that Ilia Topuria tore a page out of the former WBC champion’s book.

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But ‘El Matador’s’ accusation didn’t go unnoticed, as Justin Gaethje has fired back at him.

Justin Gaethje breaks silence on Ilia Topuria’s accusations

After Ilia Topuria leveled massive cheating allegations against Justin Gaethje, it was only natural that the lightweight champion wouldn’t simply sit back and take it on the chin. ‘The Highlight’ fired back with even more firepower, claiming the Spaniard had made a terrible excuse.

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“94 days and the best you could come up with is a lame excuse,” Gaethje wrote back. “As terrible as your last performance. Do better, kid.”

Well, Gaethje has been highly critical of Topuria’s performance at UFC White House, and he used the latest exchange to take another dig at his former opponent. Not too long ago, the Arizona native pointed out what he considered to be ‘El Matador’s’ mistake, claiming he fought emotionally during their June 14th main event.

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“I’m referring to the twelve weeks before the fight, those emotional mistakes in preparation,” Gaethje told Demetrious Johnson. “He wasn’t prepared for what happened that night, and that’s his fault, because he didn’t think it was possible for someone to be there with him for that long, or whatever it was. He forgot who he was and how dangerous this game is. Every fight is so individual, and nothing matters.”

What Gaethje suggested was that Topuria became too caught up in his own ability to win and deliver knockouts, which ultimately contributed to his crushing defeat. He has maintained this stance for a long time. Because of this, it’s no wonder ‘The Highlight’ feels the former champ is being ridiculous with his tirades against him.

That said, with both men trading words, the rivalry between Topuria and Gaethje is only getting more heated. Could that finally lead to a rematch? We’ll have to wait and see what the UFC has planned when both men finally return next year.