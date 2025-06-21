Ilia Topuria Aims for Welterweight Title Despite Humiliating Islam Makhachev

“I really believe I can beat the current champion, Islam,” Ilia Topuria said during a FullSend podcast back in February. He had always kept an eye on the lightweight division, looking to shape the next chapter of his career. After becoming the first man to knock out Max Holloway at UFC 308. Many believed he was destined to be the next double champion by taking on Islam Makhachev. But things didn’t quite go as planned.

The Georgian-Spaniard had to relinquish his title to step into the shark-infested waters of the lightweight division. Topuria quickly emerged as a prime threat to the Dagestani champ’s belt. The ultimate clash was being targeted for the International Fight Week card. But to everyone’s surprise, Makhachev vacated his belt to pursue his own dream of becoming a double champ, right after Jack Della Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. Does that mean Topuria’s dreams are over? He thinks not.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ilia Topuria is still chasing Islam Makhachev in the welterweight division

Topuria believes there’s still a chance to revisit the fight against Islam Makhachev. During a recent media interaction in Las Vegas, the former featherweight champ revealed that he’s ready to push for the matchup—if Makhachev manages to defeat Jack Della Maddalena in a superfight down the line. That’s not all, ‘El Matador’ has also left the door open at 155 lbs for Makhachev’s return if his 170-pound expedition doesn’t go as planned.

AD

Topuria stated, “I don’t care. Anyways, I’m gonna put both belts on my shoulders. If Islam becomes the welterweight world champion, for sure, I’m going to push for that shot also. If he wins the title, and I win the title in the lightweight division, maybe I move up or he comes down to the lightweight division and we have the fight that everyone wants to see,”

via Imago MMA: UFC 298-Volkanovski vs Topuria Feb 17, 2024 Anaheim, California, USA Ilia Topuria before fighting against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Anaheim Honda Center California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20240217_gav_sv5_170

There you go! The dream matchup between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev isn’t scrapped after all. There’s still a chance the fight could happen in the foreseeable future. But it might be a tough call for ‘El Matador’ to ignore the 155 lbs division and jump straight to the welterweight champ, leaving lightweight without a titleholder once again. And let’s be honest, the UFC might not be too thrilled about that approach.

The lightweight division has many contenders lined up for a title shot. There’s Justin Gaethje, already announcing that he’d take retirement if he doesn’t get a title shot next. Then, Arman Tsarukyan is also dwelling in the shadows, waiting for his turn. However, there’s another fight that ‘El Matador’ is interested in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ilia Topuria interested in Paddy Pimblett showdown, with one major condition.

Paddy Pimblett has proven to everyone that he’s massively upgraded his game, earning a lopsided win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in front of a roaring Miami crowd. He didn’t stop there—Pimblett matched himself up against the likes of Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarukyan, knowing he’s just one step away from climbing the championship ladder.

But there’s also a real possibility that if Ilia Topuria wins at UFC 317, the Liverpudlian might get fast-tracked to a title shot. However, Ilia Topuria believes Paddy Pimblett still needs another win before he can lay claim to a lightweight title shot, rivalry or not. Speaking at the Las Vegas press conference, Topuria made his stance clear.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He said, “For sure, he needs to win one more fight. Because there are more contenders in the division who deserve a title shot before him. So if he wins a fight, he puts himself in a position where he can fight for the title. I will give him the opportunity to fight for the title—because we have history.”

The UFC 317 battleground could change the course of the whole lightweight division. If Topuria wins the belt, the promotion might give Paddy the chance to fight for the title right away, without having to fight again. So, everyone is now looking forward to International Fight Week. That being said, who do you think will get the next chance to fight the champion?