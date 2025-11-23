Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan Debate Who’s the Real ‘Duck’ After UFC Qatar Altercation

After UFC Qatar, the future of the lightweight division became much clearer. On the Middle East’s big stage, Arman Tsarukyan delivered one of the finest performances of his career against Dan Hooker, submitting the Kiwi fighter within two rounds. With this win, the Armenian-Russian fighter passed Dana White’s “back to the drawing board” test. Tsarukyan has now set his sights on reigning lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, and their rivalry has been building since earlier this year.

The tension grew quickly after ‘El Matador’ captured the belt, and Arman Tsarukyan has kept the pressure on ever since, repeatedly calling for a title shot. After finishing Hooker, ‘Ahalkalakets’ went straight to X with a message for Ilia Topuria: “No more running.” He made it clear that he is healthy and ready to fight Topuria in January, if need be. And judging by their latest back-and-forth, the matchup is already beginning to take shape.

Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan ignite online feud with intense exchange

Ilia Topuria spent all of UFC Fight Night 265 at the ABHA Arena supporting his bantamweight star brother, Aleksandre Topuria. At the same time, he kept a close watch on Arman Tsarukyan, following him from the face-offs to the backstage interactions. The two finally crossed paths backstage, and ‘El Matador’ recently shared a video on X capturing a playful moment.

In the clip, he taps Arman Tsarukyan on the neck and face in the arena. Ilia Topuria captioned the video, “Arman, every time we see each other in person, you freeze up like a scared duck with no idea what to do. You know I handle you however I want. I fight whoever the UFC chooses. Remember, I slapped you and you just laughed, then you go around acting like a gangster. So keep going, you’re on the right path… just a few levels below me, kid.”

Ilia Topuria claims Tsarukyan froze up after the alleged slap. Tsarukyan, however, shared his perspective on X, stating that Topuria only “touched,” his neck while they were taking a “family photo” and accused the Georgian-Spanish star of twisting the story, “And now you’re calling it a slap online? The clip is clear – your insecurity’s even clearer. I don’t need to act tough for Twitter, my work is inside the cage. If you want to know what a real slap feels like, I’ll be happy to educate you. See you soon, El Pato.”

Regardless of what happened between them, one thing is clear: Arman Tsarukyan bears no personal ill will toward Ilia Topuria after his quick win over Dan Hooker. Much of the hype is being driven by the media, and now it remains to be seen whether Dana White and the UFC will grant him a title shot or make him work harder to move past his UFC 311 setback. However, one thing is certain: the Armenian-Russian fighter doesn’t want an easy matchup.

Arman Tsarukyan ready to face anyone after UFC Qatar

Arman Tsarukyan returned to the Octagon at UFC Qatar after a 19-month hiatus. He was initially supposed to fight at UFC 311 in January, but a back injury made him pull out just two days before the bout. This setback frustrated UFC President Dana White, who stated that Tsarukyan would need to earn his way back to a title shot rather than receive an immediate matchup.

Nevertheless, the Russian-Armenian fighter spent the year proving his worth. Following a commanding victory over Dan Hooker, the Armenian star solidified his position as the No. 1 contender. At the same time, he made it clear that he is ready to take on any opponent. Speaking at the UFC Qatar post-fight press conference, Tsarukyan said, “I’m not looking for easy fights. I can fight with anybody and the UFC knows I’m open to anybody. I don’t know, he’s trying to not call my name. He knows that the No. 1 [contender] and real fighter, it’s me.”

With no next fight announced for the lightweight champ, should the promotion book Arman Tsarukyan vs. Ilia Topuria for January instead of the rumored Paddy Pimblett bout? Share your thoughts below.