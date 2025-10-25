Ilia Topuria Calls Dana White’s Claims “Rumors” Even as He Eyes Paddy Pimblett for Next Fight

Just over a couple of months remain before the UFC officially kicks off its partnership with Paramount under the monumental $7.7 billion deal signed earlier this year. As anticipation builds, debates are heating up over who will headline the promotion’s first event of 2026. Among the names being floated is UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria. Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White recently added some fuel to the speculation.

“Literally today,” White told reporters following the final episode of Contender Series when asked about preparations for the Paramount debut. “Matchmaking was today, and we started working on the first Paramount card today.” When questioned about whether ‘El Matador’ could headline the event, he teased, “It’s a possibility.” Despite the buzz, the Georgian fighter has dismissed White’s remarks as nothing more than rumors.

Ilia Topuria wants Paddy Pimblett over Gaethje and the rest

In a chat with Diario AS, a reporter brought up Dana White’s recent comments about Topuria potentially featuring on the Paramount card and asked for the champion’s thoughts. “There is really nothing official so far. I have not had any official conversation with [the UFC] either. They are all rumors so far,” Topuria told the reporter. He added that once he has a proper discussion with the UFC, he’ll be able to share more about his next move.

“But so far, the truth is that they are all rumors,” he continued. At present, Topuria has been linked to several high-profile names, including Justin Gaethje, Paddy Pimblett, and Arman Tsarukyan. When asked who he’d prefer to face if he were booked for the Paramount card, the undefeated UFC star admitted he’d personally like to fight Paddy Pimblett next.

“If it is about my choice, I think I would like to fight against Paddy because there is a story that unites us,” Topuria said, referencing their long-standing feud that began when the British fighter insulted Topuria’s homeland years ago on social media. “I think it will be a much more entertaining fight for the public. And at the end of the day, I compete to entertain everyone. And that they really have a unique experience,” Topuria added during the interview.

Still, he acknowledged that the ultimate call rests with the promotion. “But regardless of what I want, the last decision, the last word, comes from the UFC.” Notably, Topuria previously refused to fight Tsarukyan after the latter withdrew from the Islam Makhachev bout earlier this year. Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje remains another option—though he has made it clear he wants a title shot or will retire.

Justin Gaethje pushes for Topuria fight at White House lawn

While Ilia Topuria wants Pimblett, Justin Gaethje has plans to be the next one in line. The former interim lightweight champion believes a showdown on the White House lawn would be the perfect setting to face the Spaniard. “My next fight, I’m planning on fighting whenever Ilia Topuria is fighting,” Gaethje said on his YouTube channel.

“I was hoping we’d fight him in January, but I can’t see that happening now. The biggest question is, when is Ilia fighting again?” Despite being out since his win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313, Gaethje insists his consistency and record make him the rightful contender. “I can’t imagine why they wouldn’t put that fight on that card,” he added.

“He’s the champ, very popular, I’m an American and just as deserving as anybody in the lightweight division.”

Having said that, it appears Topuria’s next two fights are lined up. If the UFC allows, he could, in theory, fight Pimblett in January and then defend his title a second time on the White House card. However, only time will tell what the UFC whips up. Who do you think Ilia Topuria should fight next?