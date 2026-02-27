Ilia Topuria Challenges Islam Makhachev to Superfight With Unprecedented Twist

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria is ready to make his comeback after spending time on the sidelines dealing with personal issues. He has his sights set on a potential return this summer. However, once he is done with a comeback fight, ‘El Matador’s goal is to create UFC history by chasing a third title against welterweight champion Islam Makhachev. This came to light during a recent conversation between Topuria and Adin Ross during a KICK livestream.

“In summer, hopefully,” Topuria said. “… I don’t know [whether I’m fighting at the White House]… As of right now, I have no f—king idea what’s going on… I know that I’m going to fight in the summer, but I don’t have any specific date or place—but I know I’m going to fight. I’m ready.”

Although the UFC has yet to officially announce his next opponent, the interim lightweight title clash between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 appears to position Gaethje as the likely challenger for Ilia Topuria’s belt in a unification fight. When asked whether that would be his next assignment, ‘El Matador’ responded confidently, “I think so.”

The Spaniard also left the door open to a showdown with the UFC’s No. 2-ranked contender, Arman Tsarukyan, expressing full belief in his ability to secure another victory regardless of the opponent. Still, what truly fuels his ambition is the pursuit of history—a potential bid for a third UFC title against lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

Topuria has floated the idea of the UFC introducing an unprecedented one-off, pound-for-pound championship specifically for such a blockbuster clash.

“The perfect scenario for me would be fighting him in the welterweight division, because that way, I’m going to be able to collect my third belt,” Topuria told Adin Ross during the livestream. “But also, would be a greater scenario for me to fight between 155 and 170, and create a new belt. Why not call it pound-for-pound, because he’s the No. 1, I’m the No. 2 right now.

“For me, and myself, I’m the No. 1. You put two of the best guys in the world, you put the pound-for-pound belt in the middle. Whoever wins is the best.”

Ilia Topuria hasn’t competed since his knockout victory over Charles Oliveira in June last year. In the months that followed, he has reportedly been navigating a separation from his wife, adding a personal chapter to his time away from the Octagon. While some speculated that Topuria could headline the June 14 White House card against Justin Gaethje, his Spanish-Georgian heritage appears to have complicated that possibility.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev captured welterweight gold with a victory over Jack Della Maddalena last year. He has yet to make the first defense of his new title, though potential challengers such as Kamaru Usman and Ian Garry have already surfaced in early discussions. In the meantime, though, this UFC great feels Topuria’s path to Makhachev might not be as smooth as he might think.

Max Holloway hasn’t given up on Justin Gaethje against Ilia Topuria

After Gaethje claimed the interim title with a win over Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324, many questioned his performance and viewed him as a heavy underdog against Topuria. Max Holloway, however, sees it differently.

“People seem to think that after Justin’s last fight, that means Ilia will win easily,” Holloway said. “I think sometimes you have to do what Justin did against Paddy. You have to make it ugly and put people in a fight when they’re not used to that style.”

“I think Justin made that fight look how he wanted it to look,” he added.

With Topuria’s dominance acknowledged, Holloway still suggests chaos could be Gaethje’s clearest path to victory. However, he has ulterior motives regarding the lightweight title.

“I’d love to get that one back against Ilia, and I know Justin would love to get the one back against me, so whoever wins, I think I’m in a great position.”

Holloway is scheduled to face Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 on March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the BMF belt.

There’s clearly much for Ilia Topuria to do before he can fight Islam Makhachev. This also gives Makhachev the time to settle into his division. And when they eventually meet, it could be bigger than the White House card. Who do you think would win?