Ilia Topuria Changes Tune on Cristiano Ronaldo’s GOAT Status After Their MMA Partnership

Ilia Topuria’s love for Real Madrid CF is no secret; he is a huge fan of the football club. To that end, even after becoming the UFC featherweight champion, the Spaniard received a grand welcome at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid’s home. But when it comes to deciding the GOAT of soccer, who would Topuria pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

The soccer star ‘El Matador’ has always picked none other than Lionel Messi, who played for FC Barcelona for more than two decades. Now, the reason behind this pick can be anything. One reason could be Ronaldo’s past comments on Topuria. But, following recent developments, the expectations were that the Spaniard might give the edge to the Portuguese soccer star. And even though not entirely, that has some implications on Topuria’s statement.

‘El Matador’ on Messi vs. Ronaldo

“I like Messi, but since Cristiano (Ronaldo) became my partner (shrugs shoulder),” said Ilia Topuria on Adin Ross’ kick livestream.

With a subtle shoulder shrug, ‘El Matador’ avoided a detailed explanation. But amid that, Topuria noted that Lionel Messi is the better player, but following certain developments, he also likes Cristiano Ronaldo. Now, upon hearing this, one might wonder if there was a beef between ‘El Matador’ and the Real Madrid legend.

Yes, indeed, there was. Back in 2024, Ronaldo quipped about Topuria before the Max Holloway fight at UFC 308. According to CR7, the Spaniard spoke too much and didn’t even beat the top guys in the promotion. Upon hearing, Topuria was evidently fuming. To that end, he even went off at the Portuguese soccer star.

“I’m personally inviting Messi because he lives here. Cristiano can go f— himself as long as Messi is around,” Topuria said in an interview.

However, unlike previous instances, ‘El Matador’ didn’t speak anything negative regarding Ronaldo. Surely, there must be a reason behind it. And as it seems, their partnership might be the one because Topuria has avoided trash talk against the Real Madrid legend.

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Topuria’s MMA promotion as co-owner

Despite criticisms coming from Cristiano Ronaldo, Ilia Topuria continued his consistent winning performances in the promotion. Since then, he defeated Max Holloway to defend the featherweight title and triumphed over Charles Oliveira to claim the UFC lightweight title.

However, amid a notable fighting career, Topuria was also doing his duties as a promoter. Just two months before the Holloway fight, ‘El Matador’ became a part-owner of WOW FC (Way of Warrior FC). But a year later, the UFC champion was surprisingly joined by Cristiano Ronaldo as co-owner.

“I’m excited to share some big news: I will become a shareholder of @wowfcmma! We share values I truly believe in – discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence,” wrote Ronaldo on X. “WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I’m proud to join this project to help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation.”

Surely, it is a strategic move from the MMA promotion, where they brought in two of the standout competitors of their sport together. And this might be the reason behind Topuria’s statement on the GOAT debate between CR7 and Lionel Messi.

That said, ‘El Matador’ still likes Messi as a soccer player. On that note, do you agree with his take? Let us know in the comments below!