Ilia Topuria Confirms UFC Return Five Months After First Loss to Justin Gaethje

Ilia Topuria’s long-awaited return to the Octagon has finally been set in motion. The former two-division champion hasn’t graced the Octagon since suffering the first defeat against Justin Gaethje at UFC White House on June 14, 2026. Finally, ‘El Matador’ has confirmed that he is preparing for his grand comeback by posting photos from the iconic Didgori Battle Memorial in his home country of Georgia on Instagram.

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“I returned to where it all began,” Topuria wrote in the caption. “Not to reminisce, but to remember. The Matador is coming back.”

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Topuria’s words suggest that his return to the UFC is indeed confirmed. Although he didn’t reveal any details about his next fight, it is only a matter of time before the UFC announces further details surrounding his comeback. Topuria also shared the update in November, exactly five months after suffering his first loss to Justin Gaethje in June.

Topuria entered the UFC Freedom 250 main event as an undefeated 17-0 fighter to face Gaethje. The odds heavily favored him to retain his belt and undefeated status against ‘The Highlight’. However, Justin Gaethje clobbered his way to a fourth-round corner-stoppage TKO victory, tarnishing Topuria’s unblemished record to 17-1.

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Imago UFC Freedom 250 WASHINGTON, DC – June 14, 2026 : Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria meet in the octagon for a 5-round bout at UFC Freedom 250 at The White House South Lawn on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Louis Grasse/PXImages WASHINGTON, DC The White House South Lawn DC USA Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

As a result of Gaethje’s beatdown, Topuria suffered non-displaced fractures to both orbital bones surrounding his eye sockets. Additionally, the former lightweight champion sustained a broken septum and a fractured foot. Because of these injuries, Topuria received the maximum medical suspension of 180 days, along with a mandatory 60-day no-contact period.

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However, Topuria made a surprising announcement in mid-September.

Through an X post, the former two-division champion confirmed that his injuries from the Gaethje fight were healed and that doctors had medically cleared him to compete. Topuria subsequently resumed training and posted photos of himself working on the mats on Instagram with the caption, “Back to the office.”

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Later, Ilia Topuria’s trainer, Jesus Gallo, revealed that they were looking forward to his comeback in February 2027, offering a tentative timeline for ‘El Matador’s’ return.

For Topuria, though, his comeback announcement indicates that he has no lingering injuries from his defeat to Justin Gaethje and will be returning at full strength.

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As the entire UFC world awaits Ilia Topuria’s comeback, which now appears to be on the horizon, speculation surrounding his potential opponent has intensified. And there is one name that fits the bill.

Paddy Pimblett wants to fight Ilia Topuria

For a long time, UFC fans have waited to see Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett settle their personal differences inside the Octagon, and the timing couldn’t be better. Both have a bitter rivalry simmering since their infamous hotel altercation in March 2022. Since then, neither has missed an opportunity to take shots at the other.

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As things stand in the lightweight division, reigning champion Justin Gaethje has made it clear that his next title defense will be against top contender Arman Tsarukyan, who is coming off a stellar victory over Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331.

Although nothing has been confirmed, Dana White has hinted that the Armenian is in a very “good place,” while fans are also rallying behind Tsarukyan to secure his deserved title shot.

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If the UFC ultimately decides to explore that route, it would pave the way for a Topuria vs. Pimblett clash in February 2027 or around the timeline the former champion intends to return.

According to Bloody Elbow, Pimblett underwent stem cell surgery a few weeks ago. However, the lightweight star is expected to recover and be ready to return early next year. In fact, Pimblett has already fired some verbal jabs at Topuria, vowing to send him back to his former weight class in the featherweight division.

“I respect him. He’s a very good fighter, but he’s never fought anyone like me. You know what I mean? I’m too big and too long for him. And I’ll show him that when I fight him, when I beat him up,” Pimblett told All Out Fighting. “Yeah, very disappointed that I’m not the one to take his undefeated record, but I’ll be the one to send him back down to featherweight, so it’s good enough.”

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The UFC has already announced the headliner for its first marquee show of the year, with Joshua Van set to face Manel Kape on January 30, 2027 at UFC 336 in Canada. February 2027’s slot is rumored to feature Sean Strickland defending his middleweight title vs. Nassourdine Imavov in Florida.

Topuria could very well feature in the co-main event of the Florida card, but the UFC could instead look forward to a main-event showdown in March or the following months to capitalize on the Georgian’s star power.

Regardless of these speculations, the confirmation of Ilia Topuria’s return has generated considerable buzz in the MMA world.