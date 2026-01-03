Ilia Topuria Denies Domestic Violence Claims While Slamming Media Coverage of His Divorce

Essentials Inside The Story Topuria rubbishes domestic violence reports

Why was Topuria summoned?

Rogan gets involved

Ilia Topuria is going through a tough time in his personal life as his marriage reportedly faces challenges. He is currently dealing with allegations of “domestic violence” and “family abuse.” What started as a private matter quickly grabbed public attention. While Topuria took a short break, an MMA media outlet ran a headline claiming that “Topuria has been summoned to appear in the court of violence against women,” citing the major Spanish outlet El Mundo.

However, the report later proved false, as the hearing was actually about his one-year-old daughter’s travel arrangements. The MMA page on X that shared the claim later issued a clarification, admitting the information was incorrect and pointing to El Mundo as the original source. By that time, Ilia Topuria’s public image had already taken a hit. Recently, he released an official statement addressing the situation from Madrid.

Ilia Topuria sets the record straight on divorce and alleged domestic issues

Ilia Topuria addressed recent reports on social media, saying, “Yesterday, a media outlet published a story with a false headline claiming that I had been summoned to testify in a domestic violence case. That headline later had to be changed because it was not true. I have never been summoned to testify for that reason, although I will of course do so willingly if ever required.”

The Georgian-Spanish star’s ongoing marital issues reportedly reduce his chances of competing at the UFC White House event in June. At the same time, he denies all domestic violence and related allegations, calling them an “extortion” attempt aimed at forcing him to fulfill certain “unreasonable financial demands”. In response, he has submitted evidence to the authorities.

“The fact is that, due to how the judicial system works, I am required to go to that court, but the summons is solely related to a family and administrative matter concerning my daughter’s travel outside of Spain, whom I have been unable to see for four months despite numerous attempts,” Ilia Topuria added.

Ilia Topuria further emphasizes that he understands the challenges of being a public figure, which often, unfortunately, prompts misleading headlines aimed at generating sensationalism. ‘El Matador’ firmly rejects the spread of “unverified false information” about him, particularly when it distorts facts and involves his minor daughter.

Joe Rogan caught up in Ilia Topuria family dispute with police involvement

Ilia Topuria’s dispute with his wife, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell, is currently under review in the courts. Meanwhile, Joe Rogan has drawn scrutiny. During a podcast episode discussing Topuria’s divorce and marital issues, Rogan saw an online image that supposedly showed Topuria with a famous rapper.

On the podcast, he labeled Ilia Topuria’s ex-wife as a “monster” before it was revealed that the photo was AI-generated. The person in the picture reportedly belongs to Giorgina Uzcategui Badell’s family, which shifted the focus of Rogan’s statement onto him.

Now, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell has filed a police complaint against Joe Rogan. 🚨 Ilia Topuria’s ex-wife, Giorgina Uzcategui, has named Joe Rogan in her complaint to police for online abuse after he reacted to a fake AI image of her with a rapper after her divorce: Joe Rogan reacted to the image and called her a “monster.” ACD MMA posted on X.

Meanwhile, Topuria is on a break, which means the door is open for the interim lightweight title fight between Gaethje and Pimblett at UFC 324. So, who do you think will claim the interim belt and become Topuria’s next challenger? Share your thoughts below.