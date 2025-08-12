Ilia Topuria Destined to Beat Khamzat Chimaev in Legendary Boxing Coach’s Bold UFC Take

UFC middleweight star Khamzat Chimaev is just one week away from the biggest fight of his career at UFC 319. The Chechen wolf is set to challenge reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis, widely regarded as one of the most well-rounded and dangerous fighters in the division. Although ‘Borz’ appears stronger on paper, Du Plessis has a knack for winning as the underdog and has earned the favor of fans.

Examples include his victories over Sean Strickland (not a rematch) and Israel Adesanya, where Dricus Du Plessis defied expectations and came out on top. Du Plessis fights with an unpredictable style, often earning comparisons to a “chimpanzee.” To help Khamzat Chimaev prepare, Khabib Nurmagomedov recently advised the “scariest” Khamzat Chimaev to focus on his “straight boxing” rather than wrestling, highlighting Chimaev’s striking ability showcased at UFC Vegas 11, where he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in just 17 seconds.

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov also warned Khamzat Chimaev to manage his ‘gas tank,’ since his striking style can make him tire quickly. ‘The Eagle’s advice has fueled excitement and sparked debate over who could beat ‘Borz’ in pure boxing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Tyson’s former coach Teddy Atlas weighed in, saying, “If I’m going to give you a pick, it’s hard to go against picking Chimaev. But if I were, this would be the guy… But if we did put weight aside, the only guy I could see with the package — physically, technically, mentally—that comes close to someone I would say, ‘Yeah, I could see him beating Chimaev,’ that would be Topuria.”

AD

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 9: Khamzat Chimaev L speaks to Joe Rogan R during the ceremonial weigh-ins on September 9, 2022, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire MMA: SEP 09 UFC 279 Icon220909510279

Ilia Topuria has demonstrated exceptional knockout skills in the promotion, firmly establishing himself as one of the top boxers across two divisions. He has secured three consecutive knockouts against elite opponents like Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira. His impressive run has earned admiration even from his idol-turned-rival, Conor McGregor. Meanwhile, Team Khabib coach Javier Mendez has praised the Georgian-Spaniard as the greatest boxer in all of MMA.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ilia Topuria lauds Khamzat Chimaev’s skills and toughness

Ilia Topuria and Khamzat Chimaev both began their UFC journeys around 2020, training together initially at Sweden’s All Star Gym before rising to prominence. Though their paths later diverged, they reunited earlier this year to support their teammate Guram Kutateladze at UFC London, forming what fans have dubbed the “super team.”

Sharing strong mutual respect, their careers have since taken different directions — ‘El matador’ has become a double-division champion, while Chimaev remains just one step away from a title shot. This is largely due to the UAE resident’s well-known history of fight pullouts and consecutive illnesses, which have affected his record despite his undefeated status.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At UFC 308 last year, Khamzat Chimaev and Ilia Topuria both shined on the main card. Topuria headlined with a dominant performance against Max Holloway, while ‘Borz’ delivered a powerful win over Robert Whittaker, leaving ‘The Reaper’ with a broken jaw. Both fighters emerged victorious, with the Chechen standout’s impressive win securing him a title shot scheduled for UFC 319.

There’s no doubt both fighters are among the sport’s brightest stars. Despite their rivalry, they share bold ambitions: Topuria has long aimed to become a three-division champion, while Chimaev recently expressed the same goal — though in different weight classes. Which one do you think will make history as the first UFC three-division champion? Share your prediction below.