Aleksandre Topuria eyed another flawless performance against Santiago Luna at UFC Qatar’s featured prelims. However, the Georgian-Spaniard’s ambitions fell short after he suffered a split-decision loss against Luna in their bantamweight bout. For Aleksandre, his most recent loss marked his first in 11 years, with his previous defeat coming in 2015. A loss can definitely happen, but what many found puzzling was ‘El Conquistador’s very low output during the fight. Finally, Aleksandre’s little brother and former champ Ilia Topuria detailed that an injury contributed to his loss in Doha.

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“Yesterday, we added another valuable experience to our journey,” Topuria wrote on X. “As I always say, glory and pain walk hand in hand. In the opening minutes of the fight, my brother dislocated his left shoulder, an injury that completely changed the course of the fight.

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“Many of you were probably wondering what was happening, why he wasn’t throwing combinations, why he wasn’t going for takedowns, or why he kept moving backward.”

Ilia Topuria’s revelation confirmed that his elder brother suffered a shoulder injury in the first round that completely halted his forward movement. Neither Aleksandre nor his team has shared any medical reports so far, which leaves the claim resting on a family account rather than an independent diagnosis.

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However, the way Aleksandre carried his shoulder low throughout the fight and stayed highly selective with his shots suggested that something was clearly wrong.

The Georgian-Spaniard scored two knockdowns in round 1, but as fatigue in Aleksandre’s shoulder set in during the later exchanges, Luna was able to weather the early storm and ultimately won the fight using his volume striking. Topuria couldn’t really mount an offensive approach because of the shoulder injury that ended up getting outworked.

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However, ‘El Matador’ affirmed that Aleksandre being compromised during the fight resulted in his loss in Qatar. Ilia even wondered what could have happened if his brother was 100%.

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“The answer is simple: we weren’t seeing the Aleks we all know,” Ilia added. “We were watching a warrior trying to compete with a dislocated shoulder, unable to use his weapons, unable to keep his guard up the way he normally does, and forced to fight a completely different fight from the one he had prepared for.

“And even under those circumstances, he took the fight to a split decision. To me, that says far more about him than any result ever could. Nothing but respect for his opponent; he did his job and deserves full credit. I’m not trying to take anything away from him, but I can’t help wondering what would have happened if my brother had been able to fight at 100%.”

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This is the first time Aleksandre Topuria has reportedly suffered a mid-fight injury. However, there have been other fighters who tore their shoulders and ended up losing the bout.

A notable example is T.J. Dillashaw, who broke his shoulder during the bantamweight championship bout against Aljamain Sterling at the UFC 280 co-main event. After an initial exchange, Dillashaw’s shoulder dislocated while defending, which allowed Sterling to finally get a TKO victory in round 2.

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Aleksandre Topuria’s case is a bit different since he marched all the way to the distance and lost the fight via split decision. But in both instances, the fighters suffered an injury that resulted in a loss.

Ilia Topuria didn’t only address the circumstances surrounding his brother’s loss. He also had some words to spare for the people celebrating Aleksandre’s second professional and first UFC loss.

Ilia Topuria fires shots at critics after brother Aleksandre Topuria’s loss at UFC Qatar

Following Aleksandre Topuria’s loss at UFC Qatar, he has been facing quite a bit of backlash on social media. Many have been pointing out how his loss against an unranked fighter like Luna suggests he will never reach the top. Amid the ongoing criticism, Ilia Topuria shared some fiery words for those who are currently doubting his brother.

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“To those who take pleasure in other people’s defeats and use every opportunity to spit out their frustration, let me tell you something: focus on building your own lives,” Topuria added on his post. “The envy, bitterness, and hatred you project onto others say nothing about us. They reveal everything about the world you carry inside yourselves.

“For years, plenty of people have tried to take advantage of us. And instead of showing even the slightest gratitude for what we’ve done for them, some have chosen to spread bulls—t and talk s—t about us behind our backs. And if you’re reading this wondering whether I’m talking about you, then I probably am. F—k you.”

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Topuria’s response ended with him declaring he is proud of his big brother. However, the former two-division champion’s reaction toward fans wasn’t out of the ordinary. Right before the fight, Topuria penned a heartfelt letter to his brother, in which he promised that win or lose he would always support him.

While Aleksandre is facing some scrutiny over his recent performance, Topuria is standing firmly behind his brother. That said, only time will reveal how severe Aleksandre’s injury is and how much time he would need off to recover from it.