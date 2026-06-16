Ilia Topuria Details the Extent of Injury in First Message to Justin Gaethje After UFC White House Loss

The physical aftermath of UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn is finally being revealed. After a bloody and brutal war that ended in his first professional defeat, former undisputed lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has publicly broken his silence.

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Taking to social media to directly address his opponent, Justin Gaethje, ‘El Matador’ described the devastating vision loss that eventually led to his corner throwing in the towel after four rounds of pure chaos.

“Justin, congratulations. You said you’d leave your mark on my face… and you did,” he wrote in the caption while sharing an image of him and Gaethje after the fight. “You took the sight from my right eye in the first round, and by the end of the second, from my left too. No excuses.

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“I had one of the best camps of my life. I came in sharp, prepared, and ready. Last night was your night. That’s the nature of this game. Glory and pain walk side by side. I’ll heal. I’ll rest. And I’ll return stronger, wiser, and far more dangerous. And trust me… this story between us is far from over. We will have our rematch.”

The statement sheds light on the rapid structural breakdown Ilia Topuria experienced inside the cage. While the champion started fast, even dropping ‘The Highlight’ in the second round and dominating from mount, his conditioning appeared to run short as Justin Gaethje’s legendary power took over.

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By the end of the third round, the Spanish-Georgian’s left eye had totally swollen shut, prompting a tense examination from the ringside doctors just to get him into the fourth. Though ‘El Matador’ fought bravely for the following five minutes, a final, vicious knee to the body from Justin Gaethje just before the horn prompted Ilia Topuria’s brother, Aleksandre Topuria, and his coaching staff to wave the match off on the stool.

During the post-fight press conference, head honcho Dana White also confirmed the gravity of the situation, noting that the promotion skipped the usual post-fight formalities in order to prioritize the former champ’s health.

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“We literally had him get out of the octagon before the hand was even raised and sent him to the hospital,” the UFC CEO said. “Ilia’s in the hospital. He’s busted up. I’m not a doctor, but his eye looked like he probably has a broken orbital.

“I don’t know that. That’s not a fact. I’m just assuming.”

Dana White further emphasized that the promotion has zero intention of rushing their star back into the cage anytime soon.

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“My plans are for him to go home and rest and recover,” he added. “Take his time, and tonight was a rough night for him. I just want to make sure he’s healthy and good and not even thinking about him fighting again.

“I just want him to go home and relax and rest and heal.”

Medical updates provided by AS.com through the fighter’s close entourage have now validated White’s assumptions: ‘El Matador’ has sustained an orbital fracture during the fight.

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Fortunately for Ilia Topuria, the injury is not severe enough to cause double vision or eye displacement; therefore, he will not require surgery. Instead, the fracture will be allowed to heal naturally with ice, medication, and mandatory rest. However, it is worth noting that while the Spanish-Georgian begins a long road to recovery, Justin Gaethje’s victory cements an unbelievable legacy.

Justin Gaethje’s Historic Night Breaks a Decade-Long UFC Curse

On possibly the biggest stage in UFC history, Justin Gaethje delivered a performance of a lifetime. Literally! ‘The Highlight’ landed 91 significant strikes on Ilia Topuria, the most ever absorbed by ‘El Matador’ in a single fight, to capture undisputed UFC gold after an 8-year, 11-month, and 8-day promotional run.

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Beyond personal glory, Justin Gaethje’s win also ended a bizarre, decade-long structural curse in the lightweight division. By stopping the Spanish-Georgian on the stool, Gaethje made his opponent the first UFC lightweight champion since Eddie Alvarez in 2016 to actually lose the belt inside the Octagon.

Ever since Conor McGregor dethroned Alvarez at UFC 205, the undisputed 155-pound title has managed to evade a traditional change of guard inside the cage. Conor McGregor’s title was stripped in 2018 due to inactivity, and Khabib Nurmagomedov won the vacant belt and successfully defended it until retiring undefeated in 2020.

Charles Oliveira then won the vacant title but was stripped on the scales for missing weight. Most recently, Islam Makhachev won the vacant championship later that year and then vacated it to move up to welterweight.

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Ilia Topuria’s defeat on the White House lawn is the first time in over ten years that a defending lightweight champion has been physically beaten out of the championship status without the intervention of retirement, vacancy, or the scale. So while ‘El Matador’ now considers a rematch, Justin Gaethje reigns supreme in the UFC’s most chaotic division.