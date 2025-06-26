Ilia Topuria Dismisses Arman Tsarukyan’s Title Shot Citing His Own Weight Cut Failure as Warning

Ilia Topuria isn’t giving out favors, especially to someone he doesn’t believe deserves the opportunity. With UFC 317 just a few days away, Arman Tsarukyan‘s name has emerged as the backup. But that’s exactly where Topuria draws a hard line. He’s not only refusing to see ‘Ahalkalakets’ as a legitimate threat; he’s using his own past failures as a cautionary tale against giving Tsarukyan a shortcut to gold.

The Spanish-Georgian recalls how the UFC forced him to work his way back up from a botched featherweight weight cut. “They made me clean up my mistakes,” he stated, recalling how he had to change divisions and prove himself all over again before being granted another chance.

“So why would they give Arman that opportunity?” It’s a cruel stroke of logic: if ‘El Matador’ had to work hard for it, he believes Tsarukyan should be held to the same standard. The message was personal, direct, and absolutely clear. And he didn’t stop there.

When asked about Arman Tsarukyan‘s role as backup for UFC 317, Ilia Topuria scoffed at the idea that ‘Ahalkalakets’ poses a significant threat to him or CharlesOliveira. “With me, [Arman] has no chances. First round, first minute, what’s he gonna do? Go for the takedowns. Bro, come on.”

It was not an analysis; it was a dismissal. Arman Tsarukyan may have pushed his way into the conversation after some major wins, but the Spanish-Georgian isn’t just questioning the timing; he’s doubting the whole foundation of his rise.

He even mentioned other fighters, such as Justin Gaethje, as more deserving of a title shot. That wasn’t just praise; it was a way to draw a dividing line. ‘El Matador’ believes Gaethje’s resume and grit have been battle-tested. Tsarukyan, not so much.

And by emphasizing that distinction, Ilia Topuria is doing more than just avoiding a fight; he is changing the narrative about who truly belongs at the top of the division. But while he is campaigning against ‘Ahalkalakets,’ the Armenian is making sure that this war of words isn’t one-sided.

Arman Tsarukyan explodes at Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan does not seem to be in the mood to just eat the shot. While Ilia Topuria used previous weight-cutting issues as a reason to rule ‘Ahalkalakets’ out of the title race, the Armenian fighter responded with pinpoint accuracy. He’s not interested in being sidelined or slighted, especially by someone he believes is protected by good matchmaking.

With UFC 317 just around the corner, Tsarukyan has made it clear that if the call comes, he is prepared to ruin Ilia Topuria’s rise in ruthless fashion. Tsarukyan responded quickly and with malice. “You better pray nothing happens to Charles,” he wrote on X. “Because I’m the worst possible matchup for you in this division.”

The message was calculated. Not only did the Armenian oppose Ilia Topuria’s claim of dominance, but he also reminded everyone that he had already defeated Charles Oliveira—something Topuria has yet to attempt. “There’s a reason you’re fighting the guy I already beat, and not me, for that belt,” he said, converting the Spanish-Georgian’s next opportunity into an indirect dig.

Topuria regards Tsarukyan’s backup role as desperate, whilst ‘Ahalkalakets’ sees it as strategic. After withdrawing from UFC 311 due to a back injury, this is his route back to prominence. And if Saturday night brings chaos, Tsarukyan will be there, ready to prove ‘El Matador’ wrong.