Ilia Topuria Drops UFC Return Timeline and Potential Opponent While Addressing Retirement

Ilia Topuria recently took the UFC world by storm after confirming that he’s ready to step back inside the Octagon by uploading pictures of himself at the Didgori Battle Memorial in Georgia on Instagram. However, Topuria refrained from revealing any details about his comeback. Finally, ‘El Matador’ has decided to divulge some information about the timeline of his return.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“From April onwards, we are considering a return,” Topuria told ABC. “I have always been aware that in this line, not always everything is a bed of roses, even though I have never had it before.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Topuria’s words suggest that his return window could begin in April 2027 and extend into the following months. However, the former champion’s failure to reveal an exact date indicates that nothing has been contractually finalized yet. But one thing is clear: Topuria will fight next year.

Imago June 28, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: ILIA TOPURIA 17-0-0 of Ali-Cante, Spain defeats CHARLES OLIVEIRA 35-10-0-1NC of Guaruja, State of Sao Paulo, Brazil by KO in round 1 during UFC 317 at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20250628_zsp_o117_083 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

But as the wind around Topuria’s return gains momentum, Dana White has also weighed in on ‘El Matador’s’ comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In 2027. He’ll come back in early 2027,” White said on “The Jim Rome Show”. “We’re working on that, too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, Topuria’s team, specifically his trainer Jesus Gallo, said they were eyeing February next year for his return, but there is a reason why that timeline has shifted slightly.

Sean Strickland is rumored to be defending the middleweight title against Nassourdine Imavov in a rematch in February 2027 in Florida. Although the promotion has yet to announce anything, those plans appear to have pushed Topuria’s return timeline to April.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless, ‘El Matador’ seems ready to make his comeback and already has a potential opponent in mind.

“Paddy, Paddy, Paddy, I will eat him like the sausage that he is,” Topuria added in the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Topuria’s threat towards Paddy Pimblett firmly lifted the veil on who’s going to be his next opponent. The promotion hasn’t finalized the fight yet. However, the former champion, in all likelihood, will return against the Liverpudlian to settle their rivalry.

Both fighters have been embroiled in a bitter beef stemming from their infamous altercation at the fighters’ hotel in March 2022. Since then, both have flirted with the idea of facing each other. They also had an intense face-off at UFC 317 last year after Topuria defeated Oliveira.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Justin Gaethje ended up beating Pimblett at UFC 324 to win the interim belt and eventually defeated Topuria at UFC White House in June to become the undisputed champion.

Now, the stars have finally aligned for the Spaniard and Englishman to settle their rivalry in the Octagon.

But as Topuria’s comeback gathers momentum, the former two-division champion added another twist by sharing his thoughts on retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria shared his thoughts about his retirement

While sharing his thoughts about his comeback in an interview with ABC, Topuria also addressed questions surrounding his retirement, saying he could very well walk away from the sport after his next fight.

“I have achieved everything,” Topuria said. “And after this fight, what else? Maybe I’ll even retire.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria’s comments about retirement might make it sound as though he is considering an imminent exit from the sport. But he is not actually considering to hanging his gloves following his next fight.

Topuria indicated that he is in a position where he can walk away after defeating Pimblett in his next fight without worrying about his legacy, having already achieved so much in the sport.

In fact, the circumstances surrounding Ilia Topuria’s potential retirement are very different.

In an interview with the PBC Podcast in April 2025, the Georgian-Spaniard said he would only retire when he stopped “enjoying” fighting inside the Octagon. For now, he is very much looking forward to fighting Paddy Pimblett and would eventually like to get another shot at the title. In that case, it appears Topuria could remain in the UFC for several more years.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Topuria and Dana White confirming his return timeline, it’s only a matter of time before the promotion officially announces the former champion’s comeback for next year.