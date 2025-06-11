Ilia Topuria Drops UFC 317 Fight Camp Update With Bad News for Charles Oliveira

At UFC 317, the fate of the lightweight division hangs in the balance as Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria collide for the vacant crown. While Oliveira brings a wealth of experience and a résumé packed with finishes, Topuria enters with the swagger of an undefeated phenom. After knocking out two featherweight legends, ‘El Matador’ now sets his sights on conquering a second division. But can he navigate the chaos that Oliveira brings to the Octagon?

It would be a grave mistake to underestimate someone like Ilia Topuria. With an undefeated record of 16 wins and 0 losses, the Georgian-Spanish fighter has finished most of his opponents inside the Octagon. His recent training clips have struck fear into the hearts of Oliveira fans, as both his precision striking and ground game continue to improve day by day.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the former featherweight champion uploaded footage of himself having a training session with his new coaches after parting ways with his longtime coach, the Climent brothers. The 30-second footage had it all: him sparring with his trainers, ground game, submission attempts, and his signature boxing skills. The footage should be a wake-up call for Oliveira, who has been given a second chance to regain the lightweight title.

Well, one should not underestimate Topuria due to his size, as he has already finished someone as tall as Max Holloway in dominant fashion. Interestingly, according to ‘El Matador’ himself, he feels much more powerful in the lightweight division. “I feel so powerful at 155. I’m gonna touch his chin and it will explode,” said Topuria at the pre-event promo for UFC 317.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ilia Topuria (@iliatopuria)

‘El Matador’ is optimistic about his lightweight title shot, but is it really smart to underestimate ‘Do Bronx’? Charles Oliveira boasts a career record of 35 victories and 10 defeats. Out of his 35 wins, he has finished 31, holding the record for the most finishes in UFC history with 20.

With victories over the likes of Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, Beneil Dariush, and many more, ‘Do Bronx’ stands at the pinnacle of the lightweight division. Well, unlike ‘El Matador’, who is fired up, the Brazilian is much calmer ahead of the fight.

Charles Oliveira makes his predictions against Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317

Charles Oliveira is no stranger to the callout games within the UFC. Once labeled a quitter, he silenced all critics during his impressive title run. In the lead-up to UFC 317, Oliveira was accused by Ilia Topuria of ducking him. However, Oliveira denied the claims, stating that he was waiting for Islam Makhachev. With the Dagestani now out of the equation, the fight with Topuria has been booked. But how does Oliveira predict the battle will unfold?

Oliveira made a bold prediction ahead of his showdown with Topuria at UFC 317, “It’s a great fight, he’s a great fighter. But I don’t need to prove anything to anyone about who I am.This fight came as a huge opportunity. I will knock out this guy. That’s for real,”.

With both Topuria and Oliveira hunting for a finish, the anticipation for the fight is heating up day by day. As the lightweight division awaits its rightful king, it will be fascinating to see how this clash unfolds, especially with just 17 days remaining.