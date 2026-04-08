Ilia Topuria Faces Ducking Arman Tsarukyan, Islam Makhachev Allegations After Major Career Confession

Ilia Topuria has just made a shocking confession about his career. But fans are already lining up to bring him back to reality, even name-dropping the likes of Arman Tsarukyan and Islam Makhachev. The former two-division champion is headed for his first lightweight title defense against Justin Gaethje on June 14 at the South Lawn of the White House for UFC Freedom 250. And in his eyes, that fight could serve as a perfect bow on his career.

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“From a sporting point of view, I feel that on a personal level, I have satisfied all my desires,” Topuria told Marca, per translation. I had to become world champion and defend it, to climb and get another title.

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“Now, inside the White House, which was something you couldn’t refuse,” he added. “I have to enter the White House and compete there, because in the end I don’t rely on the material that I am getting, but on the moments I am able to create, that tomorrow I will be able to tell my grandchildren, my friends… You can’t say no to that kind of opportunity.”

Despite Topuria’s apparent satisfaction with his career, there are still plenty of what-ifs left unanswered. A fight against Islam Makhachev is one that both he and the fans have long desired. Although the two could have met at lightweight, Makhachev’s move up to welterweight left that mega fight hanging in the balance.

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Like Topuria, Makhachev is widely regarded as one of the best in the business, which makes it hard for many to accept that Topuria has achieved everything without facing him. Additionally, the UFC snubbed Arman Tsarukyan for a lightweight title shot last year, instead handing the opportunity to Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje.

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Gaethje, of course, defeated Pimblett and earned his shot—but for many fans, Topuria’s resume still feels incomplete without a win over Tsarukyan. And those are exactly the arguments fans began raising when Red Corner MMA shared Topuria’s recent statement on X.

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Ilia Topuria, are you listening? There’s plenty more the fans want

While Ilia Topuria’s resume is littered with names like Alexander Volkonovski, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, and more. This fan had two names—the Spaniard has yet to check off the list. The user posted: “Until you beat Makhachev or Khabib, your job is not done. Everything else I already expected.” While ‘El Matador’ can still fight Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov has long retired and doesn’t appear to be in the mood to return.

But for another user, Topuria is nothing but a duck. “He ducked Movsar, he ducked Arman, now he’s ducking Islam,” the user claimed. Ilia Topuria and Movsar Evloev were scheduled to fight at UFC 270 in January 2022, but the bout was canceled after Evloev withdrew due to a positive COVID-19 test.

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Someone else felt Ilia Topuria is one fight away from his downfall. “He took the easy way out… He knows it… Islam would’ve ended him… His confidence comes from being undefeated… Once Islam beats him… It’s only downhill….” the user wrote. According to recent claims from both camps, they agreed to fight each other on the Freedom 250 card. However, Topuria claimed, Makhachev declined. And Makhachev claims Topuria demanded too much money.

Meanwhile, this fan claimed Topuria is looking for a way out to avoid fighting Arman Tsarukyan. “This rat is trying every possible way to escape from Arman, even if it leads to his retirement,” the fan wrote. Ilia Topuria has claimed he doesn’t want to fight Tsarukyan because the latter pulled out of a title fight against Islam Makhachev.

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While everyone else criticized ‘El Matador,’ this user had a request for him. “After [Justin], please fight Islam. The winner is the pound-for-pound MMA fighter in the world,” the user commented. While the fight is still possible, the UFC ultimately holds all the cards.

Clearly, Ilia Topuria’s comments didn’t sit well with the fanbase, as they demand fights against Arman Tsarukyan and Islam Makhachev. But do you think the Spaniard will retire before that?