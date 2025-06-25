Ilia Topuria Faces Reality Check as Arman Tsarukyan Criticism Triggers UFC Fan Uproar

Ilia Topuria has a war with Charles Oliveira lined up next, but there’s another storm brewing on the horizon! At UFC 317, ‘El Matador’ and ‘Do Bronx’ are set to throw down for the vacant lightweight crown. Yet, Arman Tsarukyan, who’s serving as the backup fighter for the main event, has now become a central figure in a whirlwind that has led the fans to hand a stern warning to Topuria. So, what exactly happened?

According to a recent post shared on Instagram by ‘Verdict MMA’, it was revealed that “Ilia Topuria doesn’t feel very threatened by the backup fighter Arman Tsarukyan.” The image accompanying the post contained a snippet from Topuria’s interview with the New York Post Sports, where he shared, “Arman has no chance against me. What’s he gonna do? Go for the takedowns? Bro, come on.”

Coming from a man who knocked out both Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski before chasing his dream at lightweight, the bravado wasn’t surprising. But Topuria didn’t stop there as he also stated, “That’s a bad decision for him. I don’t know why he accepted, because you can’t come here as a backup fighter. I don’t know how did he train for this fight?”

A post shared by Verdict MMA App (@verdictmma)

Let’s pause here for a second. While ‘El Matador’s signature confidence is undeniable, Arman Tsarukyan isn’t just some lightweight gatekeeper. The Armenian powerhouse is currently riding a 4-fight winning streak, which also includes a split decision win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. In fact, he was originally supposed to face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 311, but withdrew just a day out from the event, reportedly due to a back injury he suffered while cutting weight. He was then replaced on short notice by Renato Moicano.

As such, Tsarukyan didn’t let the comments by ‘El Matador’ slide as he fired back on social media with, “You better pray nothing happens to Charles, because I’m the worst possible matchup for you in this division. There’s a reason you’re fighting the guy I already beat, and not me, for that belt.” That line hit hard. And the fans? They came out with a brutal reality check for Ilia Topuria as we take a look at what the MMA sphere had to say!

Fans remind Ilia Topuria of the dangers Arman Tsarukyan possesses amidst UFC 317 back-up comments

One fan wrote, “Where was this energy when the contract with Arman’s name came on the table?” This comment stems from a key moment earlier this year when Ilia Topuria’s management publicly stated, “Ilia wants a championship fight. He will not fight for the status of a contender with Tsarukyan or anyone else.” That decision sparked doubts about whether ‘El Matador’ was ducking the wrestling-heavy fighter. Now, his latest trash talk seems like a reversal, and fans aren’t buying it.

Another fan echoed the same sentiment as they wrote, “But Ilia Topuria didn’t want to fight Arman Tsarukyan when the fight was offered to him.” This line adds more fuel to the already roaring fire. Despite Tsarukyan’s recent wins, Topuria allegedly declined a contender bout. Fans remember that, and see the current criticism as posturing, not confidence. What do you think?

Pointing out Arman Tsarukyan’s takedown average of 3.25 per 15 minutes in his UFC career, one fan claimed, “That’s exactly what he’s gonna do lmao. He’s gonna lay on you for the entire fight and there not a damn thing you can do.” Combined with his own 75% takedown defense and relentless pressure, the fans were quick to proclaim him a nightmare matchup, especially for a striking-heavy stylist like Ilia Topuria.

Bringing up the past, another fan chimed in with, “If he can take Islam down and hold him for a little he can definitely take ilia down and maybe get a sub”. It’s clear that the MMA world still remembers Tsarukyan’s 2019 debut against Islam Makhachev. Despite losing, he made the Dagestani juggernaut work for every inch, attempting 12 takedowns and landing one. That fight earned ‘Fight of the Night’ honors and cemented his status as a rising star. For fans, if he can test Islam Makhachev in his debut, he can definitely drown Topuria if they face off in the future.

And finally, one fan wrote, “Talks too much for someone his size”. Topuria stands 5’7 tall and has a reach of 69 inches. While Tsarukyan is the same height, he boasts a reach advantage, measuring in at 72.5 inches. While it may not seem like much, Tsarukyan is a massive lightweight, and when it comes to fighting at the elite level, even the smallest of margins can be the difference between a brutal finish or a victory inside the Octagon!

In conclusion, what began as a confident jab has spiraled into a fiery debate among fans, one that questions whether Ilia Topuria’s bravado is masking something deeper. From his gritty battle with Islam Makhachev to his hard-earned win over Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan has clearly earned respect through action. As the lightweight title picture continues to evolve, one thing’s for sure, if ‘El Matador’ escapes UFC 317 with gold, he may not be able to dodge Tsarukyan for long!