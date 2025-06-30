Ilia Topuria Faces Team Khabib Snub as JDM Tipped to Test Islam Makhachev

At UFC 315, Jack Della Maddalena shook up both the welterweight and lightweight landscapes by dethroning Belal Muhammad to claim the 170-pound title. His win prompted Islam Makhachev to vacate his lightweight belt in pursuit of a super fight. Now, with Ilia Topuria toppling Charles Oliveira to capture the 155-pound crown, two divisions have brand-new kings, and both offer tantalizing matchups for Makhachev. So, who presents the bigger challenge for the Dagestani ace? Javier Mendez just gave his take, and it might surprise you.

Islam Makhachev has always dreamed of becoming a double champ, and he is now closer than ever to achieving that goal, as it’s all but certain that he will face Jack Della Maddalena next. However, a new challenge is emerging on the horizon, after his victory over the Brazilian, ‘El Matador’, is pursuing a future clash with Makhachev. With two big names eyeing the Dagestani, who among them poses a bigger threat to Makhachev? Well, as per Javier Mendev, it’s Jack Della Maddalena.

In his recent appearance on Submission Radio, Team Khabib’s head coach was asked by the host who poses a greater threat to Islam Makhachev between Ilia Topuria and Jack Della Maddalena. The AKA head coach stated, “For me, JDM is the tougher, because, you know, number one — the size; number two — he is good everywhere.”

He further added, “If it were just boxing, then we don’t have to worry as much, because JDM’s boxing is not as good as Topuria’s. But overall, his kicking, his knees, his overall game — it’s very good.” With a career record of 18 victories and 2 defeats, Jack Della Maddalena is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the welterweight division. He has secured at least 12 wins by knockout and 4 by submission, making the Aussie slugger a truly versatile threat inside the Octagon. While he may be behind in the wrestling offense, he sure knows how to defend his position, as he has a 69% takedown defense.

According to Javier Mendez, Jack Della Maddalena is an overall better fighter than Ilia Topuria — but how true is that statement? With an undefeated career record of 17 wins and 0 losses, Ilia Topuria has secured 7 victories by knockout and 8 by submission. Additionally, the reigning lightweight champion boasts a 93% takedown defense and a 61% takedown accuracy, both significantly higher than Jack Della Maddalena’s takedown accuracy of just 11%.

The facts don’t support Mendez’s words, but the entire Team Khabib is stuck on a single point: that Ilia Topuria is smaller. However, despite his size, the champ has defeated opponents who are much taller than him. Regardless, a fight between the lightweight champion and Islam Makhachev is inevitable. Let’s have a look at what Ilia Topuria has to say about his potential fight with the Dagestani.

Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev might not happen soon

If you watched the fight, then you know that after winning the title, Paddy Pimblett entered the Octagon to challenge the newly crowned champion — and guess what? Ilia Topuria is fine with it. The newly crowned dual-weight champion has a bit of a history with the Brit, and now that he holds the lightweight title, this is the perfect opportunity to settle their scores. With Paddy Pimblett, Arman Tsarukyan, and Justin Gaethje looking to fight Topuria, ‘El Matador’ is not foreseeing a fight with Makhachev down the road.

“Realistically from all of the conversations I had with the UFC and how the situation has been throughout the whole process, I don’t think that fight is gonna happen, I will be surprised if I get a call and they tell me I’m gonna fight against Islam, which I would love to do it,” Topuria told ESPN MMA.

He further added, “I’m not gonna lose my life inside that Octagon, so I am ready for whoever… Hopefully, we fight each other, why not? If the UFC wants to make that fight happen, they will make it happen, but I don’t know if they want to make it happen.” Ilia Topuria is willing to fight Islam Makhachev, but will the Dagestani fight him after his contest with Jack Della Maddalena? We will have to wait and find out.