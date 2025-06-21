Ilia Topuria Flaunts Huge Physique in UFC 317 Training Video as Charles Oliveira Gets Warning

“Beautifully done. Topuria exploded forward with speed and power. Can beat some pro boxers.” That high praise came from legendary boxer Mike Tyson’s former coach, Teddy Atlas. Atlas couldn’t hold back his admiration for Ilia Topuria, after ‘El Matador’s devastating knockout of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. That night, Atlas saw shades of Manny Pacquiao in Topuria’s style, as a nod to his star power and potential.

And the Georgian standout delivered on the hype. In his first title defense, he knocked out another UFC legend, Max Holloway—something no one else had accomplished in Holloway’s 12-year career. That finish didn’t just defend a belt—it carved Ilia Topuria’s name into UFC history. Now, after vacating the 145-pound title, Topuria is making his long-awaited return to lightweight—his first fight at 155 pounds in three years. This time, it’s for the vacant title against divisional icon Charles Oliveira.

Known for his elite submission game, Oliveira poses a serious challenge. But Ilia Topuria isn’t backing down—he’s diving headfirst into camp and sharpening his striking like never before. A new training video posted on TheMacLife’s YouTube channel captured ‘El Matador’ blasting pads with such force that fans said he hit “like a f–ing truck.” ‘El Matador’s laser focus suggests he’s preparing for war—and he’s promised to end it early.

Originally, fans expected a clash between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev, but behind-the-scenes maneuvering changed the script. A quiet visit to Dagestan by UFC CBO Hunter Campbell shifted the narrative, and now Oliveira stands in the way of the 28-year-old wrecking machine. Topuria, who’s never won a UFC fight by submission, has boldly declared his intentions: he’s going to knock Oliveira out.

MMA: UFC 298-Volkanovski vs Topuria Feb 17, 2024 Anaheim, California, USA Ilia Topuria before fighting against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center.

But Oliveira isn’t rolling over. Just last week, the former champ fired back, claiming he “hits harder” than Ilia Topuria. Still, after today’s explosive training footage surfaced, fans are growing concerned—for Oliveira. And they’re making their voices heard. Let’s take a look at what the MMA world is saying.

Fans expressed concern for “poor” Charles Oliveira ahead of his fight with Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

“That’s one where your heart’s telling you Charles and your brain’s telling you Ilia,” admitted former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley, offering a candid take on the upcoming UFC 317 headliner. For many fans, it feels like a true coin-flip fight. Charles Oliveira enters this bout after a win over veteran Michael Chandler last year—a return from inactivity that helped him regain momentum.

However, he’s gone 2-2 in his last four appearances. Before that, Oliveira was riding an impressive 11-fight win streak, but his losses to top-tier competition like Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan have cast some doubt on whether he can hang with the division’s elite.

Now, Ilia Topuria stands as the next formidable challenge. One fan didn’t hold back, warning, “Poor Charles is catching the retirement express with this fight…it’s going to be like Gaethje vs Ferguson.” The reference is to the infamous clash between Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson—originally scheduled for Ferguson to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249, only for COVID-related changes to force him into a last-minute brawl he never recovered from. That loss marked the start of an eight-fight losing streak that eclipsed even BJ Penn’s fall from grace.

Meanwhile, support for Ilia Topuria continues to grow. A fan simply declared, “Everybody know he win,” while another praised his physical form, saying, “What shape he is incredible.” Since last year, Topuria has set his sights firmly on the 155-pound division—not just to claim the lightweight crown, but also to eventually face Islam Makhachev.

However, following UFC 315, where Makhachev’s close ally Belal Muhammad lost his title to Jack Della Maddalena, rumors suggest the Dagestani star is now considering a move up in weight. Sympathy still flows for Oliveira, with another fan commenting, “Poor Charles man he’s taking his beating for Islam. This is a damn shame. Charles does not deserve this.”

Despite coming from a grappling-heavy background, the Spanish native’s hands have earned him widespread acclaim. One fan highlighted his unique talent, stating, “Might be the best ‘pure’ boxer we’ve seen in UFC. Which is crazy with him coming from a grappling background.” Nicknamed ‘El Matador,’ Ilia Topuria has evolved from technician to terror. Out of his eight UFC fights, five have ended with knockouts.

As one fan put it, “Yes he hits like a truck and is a very very good fighter, but he still has never fought a guy like Charles.” Standing just 5’7”, Ilia Topuria has also faced skepticism from within the lightweight division. Islam Makhachev denied him a direct title shot, insisting he first defeat another top contender. Paddy Pimblett echoed that sentiment and mockingly labeled him a “midget.”

But Topuria’s power continues to turn heads and silence doubters. As one fan summed it up, “Dude has legit power in such a smallish frame. I am a big fan.” With UFC 317 now just a week away, the stage is set. Who do you think leaves the Octagon as the new lightweight champion? Drop your pick below.”