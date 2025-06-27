Ilia Topuria Forces Alexander Volkanovski to Question Historic UFC Milestone in Shocking Revelation

At UFC 314 in April 12, 2025, at Miami’s Kaseya Center, 36-year-old Alexander Volkanovski made history by defying the odds and reclaiming the vacant featherweight title. But this wasn’t just another victory—it carried extra significance. In doing so, ‘The Great’ broke two infamous streaks: the so-called “Drake curse” and the “35-and-over curse” that has long haunted fighters in the sport’s lighter weight classes. His path to redemption wasn’t an easy one. In the main event, Volkanovski faced the younger, surging contender Diego Lopes—a fighter hungry for gold.

Many fans talked about the “Drake curse,” a tongue-in-cheek myth that says celebrities or athletes who are sponsored by rapper Drake often lose. This was done in a superstitious way. Drake vocally supported Volkanovski throughout fight week, which made some fans think that bad things were about to happen. Volkanovski, on the other hand, changed the story. If the “curse” ever had legs, they were cut off in Miami. That moment provided a strange but popular subplot to a battle that was already full of stories about tension and redemption.

The bout followed a rough stretch for the Aussie, who had suffered a crushing loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298, where he was aiming to defend his featherweight title for the sixth time. ‘El Matador’, however, ended Alexander Volkanovski’s 13-fight featherweight win streak with a dominant, career-defining performance. But just a year later, ‘The Great’ stormed back, reclaimed his crown, and became a two-time champion. Despite reclaiming the title, the Aussie still shows signs that his fighting spirit hasn’t fully reignited.

How Ilia Topuria made Alexander Volkanovski question his UFC legacy

Earlier this year, Ilia Topuria gave up the featherweight title to step up to lightweight, chasing that two-division glory and leaving the featherweight crown wide open for the taking. That set the stage for the UFC 314 title showdown between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. Both fighters gave it their all in the Octagon, but it was ‘The Great’s’ championship experience and cool-headedness that really tipped the scales in his favor.

As Lopes started to tire in the later rounds, the Aussie really picked up the pace. After five tough rounds, the judges lifted Alexander Volkanovski’s hand, and he was once again named featherweight champion, cementing his place as possibly the greatest featherweight ever. But even in winning, the Aussie showed a surprising sense of emptiness. In a chat with Ariel Helwani, he got real about a persistent emotional gap—one that didn’t come from defeat, but rather from the journey of reclaiming the belt.

Alexander Volkanovski explained,

“But I literally won that belt… I love all that stuff about climbing that mountain, going through the adversity, being able to bounce back—all that stuff. Did not care one bit about being champ again or anything like that. It was weird. It’s a good thing, though, ’cause I don’t tie myself so much to the belt and being champion and all that.”

We don’t know what Alexander Volkanovski will do next. He first said he wanted to fight the undefeated Movsar Evloev, but latest sources say the UFC may be looking for a rematch with Yair Rodriguez instead. Rodriguez, who has lost two of his last three fights, might be the next person to fight the Australian in the cage.

Alexander Volkanovski shares his take on Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

UFC International Fight Week 2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster, with UFC 317 headlining the festivities on June 28 at the T-Mobile Arena. One of the most anticipated matchups of the year takes center stage, as Ilia Topuria aims to achieve his dream of becoming a two-division UFC champion. Standing in his way is a seasoned veteran and former lightweight king, Charles Oliveira.

At only 28, the Georgian sensation has rocketed into the spotlight, fueled by a blend of momentum, youth, and jaw-dropping knockout power that has rapidly turned him into a crowd favorite. He’s gained the respect of his peers, including Alexander Volkanovski, who’s well aware of Ilia Topuria’s knockout power. ‘El Matador’ scored a knockout against the Aussie at UFC 298, marking the end of his lengthy reign in the featherweight division. With UFC 317 just around the corner, ‘The Great’ opened up about his genuine thoughts on the main event in a chat with FOX Sports Australia.

“I’m going to Ilia,” Alexander Volkanovski said. “I think Ilia’s going to get the win. I think Ilia can catch him. I reckon early knockout – early knockout for Ilia Topuria. … He doesn’t just come forward and just stand in your face. He has a lot of movement. You see him slipping and slipping and trying to find his way in.”

Even if he won, Volkanovski is still under the long shadow of featherweight icon José Aldo. Aldo set a record for the most consecutive championship defenses in the WEC and UFC. Volkanovski has now won six featherweight titles in two stints. If he keeps the belt again, especially against a great competitor like Movsar Evloev or Yair Rodriguez, he may start to change the GOAT conversation in his favor. Aldo was in charge. But Volkanovski is changing what it means to be strong. His ability to return to the top after a significant loss only adds to his legacy.

What do you think will happen in this high-stakes battle? Can Ilia Topuria’s quick strikes really stop Charles Oliveira’s world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu? Let us know what you think and who you think will win UFC 317!