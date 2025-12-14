Ilia Topuria Given Countdown as UFC Lightweight Gold Potentially at Risk

Ilia Topuria’s lightweight title reign is now on a countdown, and the warning isn’t coming from UFC brass, but from a bitter rival watching from the sidelines. Remaining out of the Octagon since capturing the belt in June, his ongoing marital issues have extended his hiatus. Despite this, the division has shown patience with Topuria, understanding how personal challenges can affect a fighter.

The division has kept the championship plans on hold during Ilia Topuria’s absence while still moving forward. In the meantime, the UFC has scheduled an interim lightweight title fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje at UFC 324. As the division progresses smoothly without Topuria, the Briton recently warned that the champion could risk losing his UFC lightweight title if he does not return on time.

Ilia Topuria faces countdown before UFC title could be stripped

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria have had a rivalry spanning over a decade, but tensions erupted during an altercation at UFC London, where both fighters threw blows and ‘El Matador’ even hurled a sanitizer bottle at ‘The Baddy.’

Despite the tension, Paddy Pimblett acknowledged Ilia Topuria’s personal struggles.

“He’s got a lot going on in his personal life. That’s nothing to do with me and him fighting; that’s his family, and I hope everything goes well. I hope it goes perfectly for him. All I care about is getting in there and fighting him at this pace of life. I hope it goes well, but you never know,” shared Pimblett with Carlos Contreras Legaspi.

Even as he softens his stance toward Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett focuses on his own goal. He wants to become champion as soon as possible and has already declared himself interim champion, setting a countdown for the Georgian-Spanish star.

“If he doesn’t come back by July, then you might have to vacate his belt, and I will become undisputed champ without even fighting,” Paddy Pimblett added.

Still, Paddy Pimblett will have to wait, since Topuria has already announced his return timeline. According to that plan, he aims for the earliest comeback in the first quarter of next year, which means Ilia Topuria could realistically return anytime during the second quarter, between April and June.

While his UFC future hangs in the balance, Topuria has been making major moves outside the cage, perhaps securing his legacy beyond the belt.

Topuria closes the year with a spectacular finish despite personal turbulence

Fewer fans know that Ilia Topuria is also a co-owner and shareholder of the Spain-based MMA promotion WOW. Last month, the promotion added Cristiano Ronaldo as a shareholder, significantly boosting Topuria’s linked promotion’s star power and bringing him global attention.

This week, the Madrid Arena came alive as WOW sold out WOW 25, closing the year spectacularly.

Ilia Topuria, accompanied by his brother Aleksandre Topuria, stole the spotlight as the crowd erupted when he entered the arena. The event also drew high-profile guests from football and entertainment, including stars like Aymeric Laporte, Alex Baena, and Álvaro Carreras among the attendees.

On top of that, Ilia Topuria earned the number one spot on ESPN’s 30 Under 30 list for fighters. The list featured other prominent names such as Umar Nurmagomedov and Arman Tsarukyan, but the Georgian star claimed the top position.

With his profile on the rise and extended absence from the UFC, the question is how long Dana White and the promotion will let Ilia Topuria stay out of the Octagon while still holding the title.