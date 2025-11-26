Ilia Topuria Given No Choice but to Move Up for Historic Clash With Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria is still searching for his next opponent as he prepares for his first lightweight title defense. Arman Tsarukyan strengthened his case as the No. 1 contender with a recent win over Dan Hooker, but he’s not the only one in the hunt for lightweight gold. Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett are also in the mix. Still, there’s only one name, ‘El Matador,’ and perhaps the wider MMA public truly wants him to face—Islam Makhachev.

The Dagestani sambo phenom recently defeated Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in New York, becoming a two-division champion. In the aftermath, several contenders—such as Ian Garry and Kamaru Usman—have emerged as options for his first defense. But if Topuria hopes to meet Makhachev in the center of the Octagon, he’ll have to move up in weight and chase the chance to become a historic three-division champion. At least, according to Chael Sonnen.

Chael Sonnen reveals why weight class wouldn’t matter

Sonnen felt the Della Maddalena fight was setting the stage for a showdown between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. “Everybody’s assuming that Islam is going to pull back down to 155 pounds. And that’s what Islam had said. I was against that,” Sonnen said in his YouTube video. However, he claims he never believed Makhachev would return to lightweight once the Dagestani realized how comfortable he was at welterweight.

Makhachev has long struggled with the lightweight cut, and when he made his debut at welterweight, he dominated like his opponent as usual. With that in mind, Sonnen argues there’s no reason for Islam to move back down—but insists it doesn’t matter anyway, because the Islam vs. Topuria matchup becomes even bigger at 170 lbs. “Because you guys don’t care at all what they weigh in at… If you do it at 170, you open an opportunity purely for marketing reasons, but champ x3.”

Topuria already holds titles at featherweight and lightweight. Securing a fight against Makhachev would be unprecedented—an opportunity to achieve something no fighter has ever accomplished in the UFC. It’s the kind of matchup that feels tailor-made for next year’s UFC White House card. That timeline would also allow Topuria to defend his lightweight belt in January before potentially facing Makhachev in June.

But the fight would have to take place at welterweight, especially given Islam’s stance. “As for 155, it would have to be a very good offer to make me cut down to 155 once again,” Makhachev had said recently. “I’m not that young for this sport, and every weight cut takes a lot of health from me. It’s not as easy as it used to be.” So, what does all this mean for Topuria? Well, he remains clear on who he wants next—if he can’t get Islam Makhachev.

Ilia Topuria knows who he wants next, if not Islam Makhachev

The lightweight champion has made it clear that his top priority is a superfight with newly crowned welterweight champion Islam Makhachev. But if that bout can’t be secured, ‘El Matador’ already knows who he wants next. “I have Paddy on my mind,” Topuria told Alvaro Colmenero. “I’d like to fight Paddy if they don’t let me move up to welterweight to fight Islam.”

Though Ilai Topuria is determined to chase a third divisional title, he’s open to another fight at lightweight before a potential move up in the summer. His goal, however, remains unchanged. “Because the fight I would really like is against Islam in the third weight class,” he said. And if the UFC won’t allow a full jump to welterweight?

Topuria has a bold alternative. “Maybe they’ll create a new belt called the pound-for-pound title at a catchweight.” After Makhachev’s win over Maddalena, Topuria was pushed down to No.1 from pound-for-pound champion.

That being said, it looks like Ilia Topuria will have to move weight classes to face Islam Makhachev. But will the UFC allow it? And if they do, when will it happen? June? Or some other time?