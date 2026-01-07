brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/UFC

Ilia Topuria Gives Update on Daughter After Latest Court Hearing With Giorgina

ByBiplob Chakraborty

Jan 7, 2026 | 10:18 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/UFC

Ilia Topuria Gives Update on Daughter After Latest Court Hearing With Giorgina

ByBiplob Chakraborty

Jan 7, 2026 | 10:18 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

Recently, Ilia Topuria addressed the media after false reports about his court hearing began circulating online. A Spanish outlet, El Mundo, ran a story claiming that ‘El Matador’ testified in connection with an alleged crime, which later turned out to be inaccurate. The lightweight champion took to social media to clear the air. However, the clarification raised another question. What was the court hearing actually about? It turned out the legal matter involved Topuria’s daughter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Reports revealed that the Georgian Spaniard’s one-and-a-half-year-old daughter has been living with her mother amid an ongoing legal dispute. It also emerged that Topuria’s ex-partner sought permission to travel to the United States with their child. Due to this family administrative issue, authorities held the court hearing at Mostoles. While updating the situation, Topuria reassured the media and fans, stating that he expects to reunite with his daughter very soon.

“I’m very calm. I’m not stressed at all. I’m going to see my little girl very soon. So, I’m not stressed at all. I’m very calm, so please if you’ll let me through. My priority is my daughter, my children, and my family,” the 28-year-old told the media while attending the court hearing as per Europress. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story… 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved