Ilia Topuria “Happiest” He’s Ever Been as Lightweight Move Rids 12 Weeks of Nightmare

“I’m so low, I feel terrible. It’s like sitting naked in the middle of the street. I feel terrible, so I didn’t want to suffer anymore. I didn’t want to go through that,” Ilia Topuria told ESPN Deportes, reflecting on the brutal weight cuts at featherweight. Topuria’s days at 145 pounds are now firmly behind him. ‘El Matador’ tore through the featherweight division undefeated, toppling legends along the way. But it wasn’t the competition that forced his move; it was the grueling cut that drained his soul. Now, in the lightweight division, life is different. The cuts are easier, the body feels better, and Topuria has openly admitted that this is where he truly belongs.

While speaking with the media ahead of the UFC 317 press conference, Ilia Topuria sat down to answer some questions. When one reporter asked him about his weight cut, ‘El Matador’, with a fresh demeanor, stated that it’s quite easy in the lightweight division. “This is the happiest I’ve ever been in my training camps because of the weight. I have been able to enjoy the whole process, and I feel ready. I feel ready, man. I don’t know—I think you guys are not even expecting what you’re going to see on June 28th,” said Ilia Topuria.

Well, the reporters weren’t convinced by the answer and went on to ask the former featherweight champion if this weight cut for lightweight had changed everything for him, to which, ‘El Matador stated, “Because at the end of the day, that 10 lbs makes a lot of difference in my life. Before, I had to spend 12 weeks cutting weight. I wasn’t able to enjoy anything because I had to be professional, both in the fight game and in the nutrition part. This time, I have been able to enjoy the whole process, and I’m very happy.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, you might be wondering how 10 pounds can make such a big difference in Ilia Topuria’s game, especially considering he stands at 170 cm tall. Well, for those who don’t know, Ilia Topuria typically walks around at 80–82 kg (175–180 lb), and repeatedly cutting down from that weight is incredibly tough on him. The weight cut leaves him extremely vulnerable as well.

AD

via Imago Real Madrid CF vs Sevilla FC at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain – 26 Feb 2024 Spanish boxer Ilia Topuria, current UFC world champion seen during the football match of Spanish championship La Liga EA Sports between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Final Score: Real Madrid 1 – 0 Sevilla Madrid Spain Copyright: xRubenxAlbarranx/xSOPAxImagesx RALBARRAN_002

Remember the time when Dana White accidentally placed a cup of water in front of him in a press conference, and Topuria was visibly fighting the urge to drink from it? That’s how drastic the weight cut is for ‘El Matador’. Well, Ilia Topuria’s eyes are not only on the lightweight title but on breaking the Dagestani will as he stated that he would move to the welterweight division after dealing with Charles Oliveira.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ilia Topuria confesses about moving to welterweight to face Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria initially had a back-and-forth with Islam Makhachev when the Dagestani was the lightweight champion. However, as soon as Makhachev moved up to the welterweight division, Topuria toned down his banter, but that doesn’t mean he has let Makhachev off the hook. His recent comments clearly indicate that the fighter is looking to leave a mark in the welterweight division as well. How? Well, according to Ilia Topuria, if Islam Makhachev gets his hands on the 170 lbs gold after defeating Jack Della Maddalena, then he would have to walk against him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We’ll see how [Makhachev] does in the welterweight division. If he wins the title, I win the title in the lightweight division, maybe I move up or he comes down to the lightweight division and we have the fight that everybody wants to see… If Islam becomes the welterweight world champion, for sure I’m going to push for that shot also, and I will move to the welterweight division,” said Ilia Topuria in his conversation with the media.

While Ilia Topuria is aiming to clinch the lightweight title in his battle against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, Islam Makhachev is awaiting a date for his showdown with Jack Della Maddalena. With both stars moving up a division for a title fight, it will be interesting to see if they eventually clash.