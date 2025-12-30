Ilia Topuria Has Justin Gaethje “Scared” Before UFC 324

Ilia Topuria said in a statement that he’s dealing with an alleged extortion attempt involving threats to spread ‘false’ domestic abuse claims, which he says he has reported to authorities in Spain. Despite these off-cage issues, he has already put Justin Gaethje on high alert. Next month, at UFC 324, the promotion’s first event broadcast under Paramount+, the fighters will take center stage for the lightweight interim title fight.

American fan favorite Justin Gaethje will clash with Scouser Paddy Pimblett in a five-round showdown at the T-Mobile Arena during the UFC’s first major event of 2026. But reigning champion Ilia Topuria has hinted that Dana White and the UFC have different plans for how UFC 324’s main event will play out. Despite the uncertainty, Gaethje has already pictured what it would be like to face Topuria in a title unification bout.

“It’s a beautiful challenge,” Justin Gaethje talks about his potential showdown with Ilia Topuria

“I trust my A to B. I have to trust it, and I’ve trusted my intuition. I’ve trusted my ability to judge distance and time and just be there. You know, this sport is so crazy, anything can happen. There’s a reason why we’re all on the edge of our seats every fight, because anything can happen at any moment,” Justin Gaethje told Carlos Contreras Legaspi when asked about his approach in a potential fight with Ilia Topuria.

Gaethje, a fan favorite with decades of experience, has dominated opponents like Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson with his explosive leg kicks and powerful punches. Yet, when facing the nine-year-younger Topuria, ‘The Highlight’ embraces the challenge and finds the matchup genuinely exciting.

“I can say I like that, like not eating his right hand, not walking into his right hand. His left hook is one of the best combinations I’ve seen in this sport. It’s a beautiful challenge, and I love it. I love how scared I’ll be,” Justin Gaethje added.

Justin Gaethje stands as one of the sport’s legends, but when it comes to Ilia Topuria, the fight could be much tougher. ‘El Matador’ has developed into one of the most technically skilled boxers in the UFC, which directly challenges Gaethje’s aggressive striking style. Right now, Topuria lands some of the most dangerous punches in the sport.

Over his last three fights, he has made a statement: first, he knocked out featherweight stars Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, and then, after vacating the featherweight title, he claimed the lightweight crown by knocking out Charles Oliveira. These victories clearly showcase Topuria’s lethal combinations, proving he can be a nightmarish opponent for anyone.

Justin Gaethje wants to upset the plans for Topuria vs Pimblett

“If Justin wins, the UFC has different plans that I can’t talk about at this moment,” Ilia Topuria revealed this month, dropping a bombshell. He explained that the UFC will only promote a potential Pimblett vs. Topuria fight if Paddy Pimblett captures the interim title on January 24 against Gaethje.

On the other hand, if ‘The Highlight’ wins, the UFC is keeping its plans under wraps. Most likely, the promotion will then allow Ilia Topuria to move up to the welterweight division to challenge Islam Makhachev. It’s still too early to say for certain, but Justin Gaethje seems determined to stick to his plan, as he aims to become champion before retiring.

“I’m going to win, I’m going to spoil. I know that the fans probably want Paddy and Ilia like they wanted Tony and Khabib, and I’m going to f**k it up.” Ilia Gaethje is explicitly referencing one of the most infamous narrative arcs in MMA history: a fight that fans desperately wanted but never got.”

What’s your take on the UFC’s plans for Ilia Gaethje? Do you think Dana White & Co. are setting him up to retire as champion by vacating Ilia Topuria’s belt, or is something else brewing behind the scenes? Drop your thoughts below.