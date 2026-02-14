Ilia Topuria Left With One Option After Islam Makhachev’s Manager Drops Huge Hint on Next Fight

Staying out of the cage too long often makes the fighters fade away from the spotlight, but that is not the case with Ilia Topuria. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his next move, his name continues to come up in every other lightweight conversation. The real tea comes from Islam Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who suggested that Justin Gaethje might be up for the undisputed lightweight title belt next, and if Topuria is not up for it, Gaethje will fight whoever is next in contention.

Meanwhile, Abdelaziz also made it clear that Makhachev is only interested in fighting a welterweight bout next. Now, suddenly, Topuria’s endless options don’t look quite secure.

Ali Abdelaziz teases Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria clash

“Just to be clear Justin Gaethje is fighting for the undisputed Lightweight title, and if Topuria doesn’t want, then Justin will fight for the undisputed title against whoever is next,” said Abdelaziz, taking a direct swing at Topuria. “And, if Islam wants to give Topuria this a** whooping, then he will be the one who will choose where and when. But Islam’s next fight will definitely be against a real welterweight.”

Abdelaziz also hinted at a slight threat by saying that if Makhachev wants to fight Topuria, all the setup must be according to the Dagestani fighter’s preference.

Ilia Topuria does not plan to dodge Gaethje and has shown interest in locking horns with the latter on June 14 at the White House. However, if given the opportunity, he would want to fight Makhachev over any other opponent.

Given that Justin Gaethje is an American fighter, the UFC would probably prefer to book him in an undisputed lightweight title fight against Topuria at the White House Card. With that said, if ‘El Matador’ might vacate the title to move up a weight class to chase a fight against Islam Makhachev.

Ali Abdelaziz questions Ilia Topuria’s timeline, says lightweight division moves on

The three-belt club remains unachieved by any UFC fighter but Ilia Topuria, who currently holds the UFC lightweight title after vacating his 145-pound championship to compete at a higher weight division.

The situation has seen a positive development because Islam Makhachev, who holds the welterweight championship, already supports the initiative.

“I like this idea,” Makhachev told Telegraf. “If the UFC wants [this fight], I know a lot of MMA fans want this fight, I’m ready. Now in my division there are enough contenders who deserve to fight for the title. The UFC has to give me a new target, that’s it, I’m just waiting. We have the Ramadan month so I will not train for a month and after that I will slowly begin my training camp and I will be ready. The White House or other dates, I’ll be ready.”

The fight between Makhachev and Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title offers no appeal to audiences, which helps the current situation. I don’t think UFC would miss the chance for another champ-champ fight to give Ian Garry the next shot against Makhachev.